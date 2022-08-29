Final Detroit Lions 53-man roster projection

Training camp and the preseason have come and gone. The Detroit Lions, like all other NFL teams, have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 30th to reduce the roster from the current 80 down to 53.

Sunday’s preseason loss in Pittsburgh impacted a couple of projections here, changes from the last set of predictions.

Note that this is a “what I think will happen” projection and not a “what I would do” scenario…

Quarterback - 2

Starter – Jared Goff

Reserve – David Blough

I said on the latest episode of the Detroit Lions Podcast that the No. 2 job was Tim Boyle’s to lose. And then Pittsburgh happened. He lost it.

Running back - 5

Lions

Starter – D’Andre Swift

Reserves – Jamaal Williams, Craig Reynolds, Justin Jackson, Godwin Igwebuike

Jackson played his way onto the roster in the last week, but I don’t think it costs Igwebuike his position on the roster. Igwebuike is the Lions’ primary kick returner, though that status is written in No. 1 pencil right now.

Tight end - 4

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Starter – T.J. Hockenson

Reserves – Brock Wright, James Mitchell, Shane Zylstra

No change here from last week. Zylstra didn’t catch any of his three targets in Sunday’s game but two were completely uncatchable through no fault of his own. He’s the better blocking option than Devin Funchess and more reliable health-wise–and I say that full knowing he suffered a serious leg injury last year.

Wide receiver - 6

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Starters – DJ Chark, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds

Reserves – Kalif Raymond, Trinity Benson, Quintez Cephus

No change here either, and Cephus certainly helped solidify himself by catching Detroit’s lone TD on Sunday and making it through without getting hurt. I still believe Benson gets the nod over preseason hero Tom Kennedy for special teams purposes. I expect Maurice Alexander to quickly be on another NFL roster but there’s just not room here.

Offensive line - 8

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Starters – Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Penei Sewell

Story continues

Reserves – Evan Brown (IOL), Matt Nelson (T), Tommy Kraemer (IOL)

I had Logan Stenberg making the roster as the ninth OL for a good while, based on his fantastic play in the last two weeks. But it’s very difficult to burn a position that would be a weekly inactive on a player who has had two good weeks in three years. Here’s hoping they can flip Stenberg into an asset instead of cutting him outright.

Defensive tackles - 5

Starters – Michael Brockers, Alim McNeill

Reserves – Isaiah Buggs, Demetrius Taylor, Levi Onwuzurike*

I decided to break out the DL spots into their own entities. Taylor has earned a spot on the 53-man roster–almost certainly as player No. 53.

Onwuzurike gets the asterisk because it appears he is bound for injured reserve after making the roster. That way he’s only out–potentially–for just four games. Placing him on IR before cutdowns would end his season.

That leaves Jashon Cornell off, another change from last time. My own observation is that Cornell peaked very early in camp and has not proved he’s a better asset than Taylor or Buggs. He’s a guy the Lions can immediately re-sign when Onwuzurike (or someone else) goes on IR.

Defensive end - 5

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Starters – Aidan Hutchinson, Charles Harris

Reserves – Austin Bryant, John Cominsky, Julian Okwara

The recent positive injury prognosis on Okwara from head coach Dan Campbell was a pretty sure sign the team intends to keep him.

Cominsky gets better by the week and can also kick inside. The same is true of Hutchinson for that matter. Bryant was the Lions’ best player in the preseason regardless of position and he’s shown that consistently in practice too.

Linebackers - 4

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Starters – Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez

Reserves – Chris Board, Derrick Barnes

Adding an extra RB and OL means cuts have to come from somewhere. These four LBs are about as certain as anyone can be about a spot. Cutting Anthony Pittman is done with the implicit knowledge that he’ll be back on the practice squad and can be an easy in-house promotion.

Cornerbacks - 7

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Starters – Amani Oruwariye, Jeff Okudah, AJ Parker

Reserves – Jerry Jacobs*, Will Harris, Mike Hughes, Bobby Price

Jacobs gets an asterisk because of his current status on the active/PUP list. The Lions could move him to the reserve/PUP list and free up an extra spot if they don’t think he’s needed before Week 5. He’s not in any danger of being cut.

Hughes played well in Pittsburgh and has taken too many high-level reps to be in real danger. Trimming seventh-round pick Chase Lucas is difficult, but he’s a 25-year-old rookie who can only play in the slot and has not proven reliable enough during camp.

Safeties - 4

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Starters – Tracy Walker, DeShon Elliott

Reserves – Kerby Joseph, Ifeatu Melifonwu

No change here. The ability of Will Harris to play safety in a pinch means the team can carry just four. A healthy C.J. Moore would be a tougher cut, but his injured status actually plays into the Lions favor–he’s unlikely to attract serious interest from other teams and can slide right to the practice squad.

If they keep five, it should be interpreted as being more concerned about Melifonwu’s injury/durability than the team has let on to this point. JuJu Hughes has a valid claim to that spot.

Specialists - 3

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Long snapper – Scott Daly

Punter – Jack Fox

Kicker – Austin Seibert

No change here. Seibert handled all the kicking duties on Sunday and that’s the best sign the kicking job is his over Riley Patterson.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire