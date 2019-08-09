After much fanfare about Tom Brady's latest contract extension, we finally have the official details. Not only will there be no franchise tag option after this season, the contract effectively makes Brady a free agent in 2020.

Additionally, according to The Athletic's Nick Underhill, Brady's base salary is fully guaranteed at $1.75 million and he will make $62,500 per game in roster bonuses. Most of the quarterback's salary, which makes him the seventh-highest paid quarterback in the league, comes from signing bonuses.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here's how Tom Brady's contract breaks down:

Base: $1.75 million (fully guaranteed)

Signing bonus prorated: $6.75M

Renegotiated signing bonuses: $7M and $5M

Roster bonus: $62.5K per game active

Cap number: $21.5M



2020 and 2021 automatically void on last day of 2019 leage year.













— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 9, 2019

Throughout his career, Brady has taken pay cuts in exchange for more salary-cap flexibility so the Patriots can add more roster talent. The details of his latest contract and the reports that he put his Brookline house have fueled speculation that 2019 could be Brady's last season in Foxboro. When asked about the contract agreement, Brady told reporters, "It is what it is."

Brady did not play in New England's first preseason game on Thursday night, a 31-3 win over the Lions.

For more on Brady, listen to The Quick Slants Podcast with NBC Sports Boston Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran, here:

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Final details on Tom Brady's 2019 contract with the New England Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston