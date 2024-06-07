Final decision on Erik ten Hag taking time because the review is of the whole club instead

It’s now about two weeks from the day Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United won the FA Cup in a memorable final against Manchester City.

The game was widely expected as the date after which the decision on the manager’s future will arrive.

Reports were ablaze, saying that it could even arrive as soon as the final was finished, like another Dutchman who was in charge at Old Trafford.

However, INEOS have been nothing but patient thus far, probably frustratingly so at this time.

Now, the reason behind the delay, which has brought United’s transfer activity to a standstill as well, seems to have emerged.

GIVEMESPORT reports that the delay is because the future of Ten Hag is only a small part of what INEOS are doing.

The much-parroted term, “end of season review” supposedly is a holistic audit of the functioning of each and every department at the club.

Things begin to make more sense then as to why it is taking time, as the club might be acting upon suggestions made by Sir Dave Brailsford.

Sir Dave started an informal audit as soon as INEOS’ stake was formalised and since then, many executive and structural changes have been made at the club.

Having said that, the report also states that the decision-makers expected the verdict on Ten Hag to arrive within five to seven days of the FA Cup final.

In that sense, there is an acceptance among INEOS that they have delayed and sat on their decision for far too long.

The decision on the manager should have been the first one made as that gives direction and clarity to the club already going through so many unknowns.

Jacobs finally said that the clock is ticking and since they are way past the initial five-seven days deadline, a decision is expected “sooner rather than later”.

Vague terms indeed but “vague” is also an apt word to describe this whole story and INEOS’ handling, or lack of it, so far!

