Final day for West Virginia Amateur Championship

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – The best golfers from around the state gathered at the Greenbrier Resort this week for the West Virginia Amateur Championship.

The West Virginia Amateur Championship is the pinnacle of the West Virginia golfing scene.

The historic golf tournament lasts a total of four days, with cuts being made halfway through. Golfers take on both the Meadows and Old White courses, with the final day being played at the Old White.

This week of golf presented more than the usual obstacles with wildly fluctuating weather.

Director of Public Relations for the Greenbrier Resort, Cam Huffman, told 59News, “The West Virginia Golf Association people will probably tell you as well that, when you get a little rain like this, you get different types of weather; it’s a true test of a true champion. Because you’re playing different courses, you’re playing in different forms of weather. So, that’s the way you determine who the best golfer is in all different kinds of conditions.”

Huffman also applauded the quality work of the groundskeeping crew at the Greenbrier Resort in the midst of the rapidly changing weather.

Although the weather may have thrown off some of the competition, one golfer thrived throughout the week. Putnam County’s Christian Brand became the 2024 West Virginia Amateur Champion, shooting an astounding 22 under for the entirety of the tournament.

Huffman commented, “the courses out there are extremely difficult. So to see some of the scores that you see, it says a lot about the field. As I said a minute ago, we have a lot of guys that come back year after year and they know the courses well, but it’s still a huge challenge. But it’s great golf and great competition and it means a lot to these guys to be at the top of the leaderboard.”

The Greenbrier Resort has hosted the West Virginia Amateur Championship for almost 100 years.

