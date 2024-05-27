Final day washed out as Worcs draw with Notts

Vitality County Championship Division One, Visit Worcestershire New Road (day four)

Worcestershire 80: Jones 19; Fletcher 3-18, Pennington 3-25

Nottinghamshire 234-3: Hameed 100, Clarke 73*; Smith 2-31

Worcestershire (9 pts) drew with Notts (11 pts)

Nottinghamshire’s hopes of pushing for a last-day victory over Worcestershire were wrecked by the weather as the County Championship encounter at New Road finished in a rain-ruined draw.

Despite two of the first three days being washed out, Nottinghamshire were strongly placed at 234-3 and leading by 154 runs.

But heavy overnight rain and a steady stream of morning showers dashed any hopes of the players being able to take the field, with umpires Nigel Llong and Suri Shanmugam carrying out a host of inspections before finally calling time on proceedings midway through the afternoon.

Nottinghamshire took 11 points from the draw while Worcestershire picked up nine.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.