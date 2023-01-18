Final dates for Oregon Ducks 2023 football schedule released

One of the most important things for college football fans to do at the start of every offseason is to look at the schedule and start to make future plans. While there are still approximately 9 months between now and your favorite team’s first game of the season, flights are the cheapest now, and you’re going to want to plan around some of the biggest games of the 2023 season, of which there will be many.

The problem for Oregon Duck fans — and all Pac-12 fans, for that matter — is that the dates for conference games had yet to come out. We knew when each team would be playing their non-conference games, and we even knew which in-conference teams each Pac-12 school would be playing. On Monday, columnist John Canzano released some details about the schedule and a few key dates and games, but it isn’t until now that we’ve got the full slate of games for every team.

Here is Oregon’s 2023 full schedule:

Saturday, Sept. 2, vs. Portland State Vikings

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Location

Autzen Stadium | Eugene, Oregon

Series Record

Oregon leads the overall series, 62-14.

Setting the way-too-early stage

The prospect of starting your season with a game against Portland State rather than the likes of Georgia is certainly pleasant, all due respect to the Vikings. After losing the season opener, 49-3, a year ago, it will be nice for Oregon fans to ease into the 2023 season with a home game in which they will likely enter as 25-30 point favorites.

Saturday, September 9, at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Location

Jones AT&T Stadium | Lubbock, Texas

Series Record

Oregon leads the overall series, 2-0.

Setting the way-too-early stage

This is the marquee nonconference game on the schedule for the Ducks, and it involves a matchup against former Oregon QB Tyler Shough, who announced he will return for the 2023 season. The Ducks should be favored, but it’s guaranteed to be an electric atmosphere down in Lubbock.

Saturday, September 16, vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Story continues

(AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)

Location

Autzen Stadium | Eugene, Oregon

Series Record

Oregon leads the overall series, 4-3.

Setting the way-too-early stage

This is going to be an entertaining nonconference game for the Ducks, but I don’t think it will be one fans should spend any time stressing over. Hawaii went 3-10 in 2022 and has not seen a massive overhaul this off-season.

Saturday, September 23, vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Location

Autzen Stadium | Eugene, Oregon

Series Record

Oregon leads the overall series, 15-9.

Setting the way-too-early stage

Talk about the most intriguing matchups on the schedule, all eyes will be on Eugene when Coach Prime and the Buffs head north. With all of the transfer portal players and recruits Colorado has added, the Buffs could see quite a meteoric rise this season. No matter what ends up happening, it is sure to be entertaining. This could very well be a good game.

Saturday, September 30, at Stanford Cardinal

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Location

Stanford Stadium | Palo Alto, California

Series Record

Oregon trails the overall series, 50-35-1.

Setting the way-too-early stage

Stanford is going to be fighting California for the crown of worst team in the Pac-12. The Cardinal were bad this past year, and then head coach David Shaw stepped away from the program. It’s unclear how quickly they will be able to turn things around, but I don’t have high hopes.

Saturday, October 7 BYE WEEK

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

The Ducks will enjoy a week 6 bye in 2023 which is hard to argue against. Coming at the midway point of the season, it will offer Oregon a chance to regroup and make what is expected to be a tough charge into the second half with games against USC, Oregon State, Washington, and Utah left on the schedule.

It also gives the Ducks a chance to rest up and get healthy for the next opponent on the schedule…

Saturday, October 14 at Washington Huskies

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Location

Husky Stadium | Seattle, Washington

Series Record

Oregon trails the overall series, 61-48-5.

Setting the way-too-early stage

Along with Oregon State and USC, this is arguably one of the most interesting games on the schedule. Depending on when it takes place in the season, both schools could very well be ranked inside the top 10 in the nation, and it will likely determine who makes it to the Pac-12 Championship. This rivalry between Oregon and Washington is looking as good as it ever has.

Saturday, October 21 vs. Washington State Cougars

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Location

Autzen Stadium | Eugene, Oregon

Series Record

Oregon leads the overall series, 53-42-7.

Setting the way-too-early stage

The Cougars are once again going to be a sneaky team in the Pac-12, capable of knocking a lot of the top dogs off with a solid defense and a potentially great offense under the second year or Cameron Ward. This is never a game that Oregon is going to be able to look past.

Saturday, October 28 at Utah Utes

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Location

Rice-Eccles Stadium | Salt Lake City, Utah

Series Record

Oregon leads the overall series, 24-12.

Setting the way-too-early stage

Whether or not QB Cam Rising returns for the 2023 season has a major effect on how interesting this game is. If Rising returns, then the Utes are in line to be among the best teams in the Pac-12. If Rising leaves, then it will be unclear how quickly they can get back into the top tier of the conference and compete for a Pac-12 Championship.

Saturday, November 4 vs. California Golden Bears

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Location

Autzen Stadium | Eugene, Oregon

Series Record

Oregon is tied in the overall series, 42-42-2.

Setting the way-too-early stage

In the landscape of the Pac-12, there aren’t many games on the schedule that are viewed as cupcakes or easy wins. However, the Golden Bears don’t look to pose a major threat in 2023. They struggled this past year and lost their quarterback in the transfer portal. We will see how Justin Wilcox does in the rest of the offseason, but Cal may be taking Colorado’s spot as the bottom team in the conference next season.

Saturday, November 11 vs. USC Trojans

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Location

Autzen Stadium | Eugene, Oregon

Series Record

Oregon trails the overall series, 38-22-2.

Setting the way-too-early stage

After not playing each other in 2022, this figures to be one of the marquee games of the season — potentially in all of college football. It could even be a preview of the Pac-12 Championship. Bo Nix vs. Caleb Williams, Dan Lanning vs. Lincoln Riley. This one is going to be awesome.

Saturday, November 18 at Arizona State Sun Devils

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Location

Sun Devils Stadium | Tempe, Arizona.

Series Record

Oregon leads the overall series, 20-18.

Setting the way-too-early stage

We don’t yet know when this game is going to land in the seasonlong schedule for Oregon. It is certain to be among the most anticipated game of the year, despite the fact it likely will not be among the most competitive on the field. With Kenny Dillingham now the head coach at Arizona State, it will be a fun reunion to watch when the Ducks travel to Tempe.

Friday, November 24 vs. Oregon State Beavers (Black Friday)

Location

Autzen Stadium | Eugene, Oregon

Series Record

Oregon leads the overall series, 67-49-10.

Setting the way-too-early stage

When the full schedule with dates does eventually come out, there are arguably four or five games that will be circled immediately. This may be the one circled in the most permanent ink. After Oregon’s loss to the Beavers in 2022, plus OSU’s addition of DJ Uiagalelei through the transfer portal, this is shaping up to be potentially the game of the year for the Ducks.

Friday, December 1 OR Saturday, December 2 — Pac-12 Championship Game

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Location

Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, Nevada

Setting the way-too-early stage

It’s pretty easy to predict this year that the winner of the Pac-12 Championship Game is going to end up getting into the College Football Playoff. The conference is that good this year. Whether it’s Utah going for a third-straight conference title, USC trying to get back on top, Oregon looking for revenge, or Washington trying to crash the party, this is shaping up to be one of the best games of the year, no matter who plays.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire