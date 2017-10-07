Final Cup practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway rained out

The final practice session for Sunday’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway was cancelled due to rain.

The session has been scheduled to run from 1 – 1:50 p.m. ET

Both of Saturday’s Cup practice sessions and the Xfinity qualifying session were rained out.

Kyle Larson was fastest in the Cup’s only practice session on Friday.

Denny Hamlin and Matt Kenseth will start on the front row of the race, which is scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.