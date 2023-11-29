The final countdown: one last look at USC defensive coordinator candidates

The USC defensive coordinator search should be in its final stages. We don’t know exactly what is happening, but if the process is flowing as it should, the Trojans should be closing in on their target and should be gaining a clearer idea of who will be their man. It could be the case that the top or preferred target is thinking about his decision, and that the Plan B option is ready to go if the Plan A target says no.

At any rate, the clock is ticking. Next week, we will be studying the new defensive coordinator and assessing what he brings to the table. Right now, though, it’s the last pocket of time in which we can mention possible names as Alex Grinch’s replacement.

In this 20-minute segment — part of our hour-long show with Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football — we made one last presentation of candidates and the larger situation attached to the defensive coordinator search. It’s a final chance to think about the plot points which exist, and the plot twists which might come our way over the next two days:

