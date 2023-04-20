Final College Sports Wire NFL mock draft has five Buckeyes in first two round

We are officially just a week away from all the fun and drama of the 2023 NFL draft. This year it is taking place in Kansas City, Missouri, and you can bet that there will be plenty of Ohio State players walking across the stage and getting phone calls to start their professional careers.

Throughout this draft speculation season, we’ve been following along with College Sports Wire’s Patrick Conn as he dissects what he believes we’ll see unfold during the draft. He has published several first-round mock projections and just dropped his last one — this time through two rounds — prior to all the festivities we’ll begin to see next Thursday night.

Here is the last iteration of where Conn projects five Ohio State players to go during the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL draft.

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (not pictured) during the second quarter of the 2022 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick

No. 2 overall to the Houston Texans

What Conn Says

“There have been a few reports stating that Houston won’t select a quarterback with the No. 2 spot, not something I would buy as we are in misinformation season. Texans get their man with Stroud here and can focus on their other first-round pick at No. 12.”

What We Say

It’s a razor-thin margin between Alabama’s Bryce Young being selected No. 1 and Stroud. It’s hard to tell which way the Carolina Panthers are leaning because they’ve been so tight-lipped about it all, but those in Vegas seem to think that it’ll be Young at No. 1. Expect Stroud to be the next pick after that.

Paris Johnson Jr., Offensive Tackle

Ohio State football All-American Paris Johnson Jr. makes NFL decision

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) headshot during the second half at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick

No. 11 overall to the Tennessee Titans

What Conn Says

“The Titans have to address the offensive line and the board lines up perfectly at No. 11 overall. Johnson can immediately step in and command one of the bookend blocking spots on the Tennessee offensive line giving them a boost in the trenches.”

What We Say

Johnson Jr. might very well be the best tackle in the draft and yet he still has it seems untapped potential. He is light on his feet, powerful, and about as athletic as you see for a tackle of his size. We could see Johnson landing here for sure and playing for former Buckeye, Mike Vrabel.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) is tackled on a kick return by Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback TaRiq Bracy (28) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick

No. 20 overall to the Seattle Seahawks

What Conn Says

“Going into each of these mock draft exercises, I have clearly stuck with the defensive side of the ball. However, after taking Levis with the No. 5 overall pick, we will double dip on offense. Smith-Njigba gives this offense another weapon who can attack secondary’s with his precise route running.”

What We Say

Had Smith-Njigba been healthy all year, he probably goes earlier in the draft. There might still be a team that falls in love with the tape from 2021, but you can expect him to drop a little. Wide receivers are extremely hard to project and teams will jump if they see a guy still available. It’s really anyone’s guess where Smith-Njigba lands in my opinion, but there is the expectation that he goes somewhere in the first round.

Zach Harrison, Defensive End

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) reacts to an interception during the first half of the NCAA Division I football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

The Pick

No. 41 overall to the Tennessee Titans

What We Say

Harrison was very productive at Ohio State when you look at some of the analytics, but he never really got home enough to rack up the sack and tackle-for-loss numbers we all thought as one of the top recruits in the country back in 2019. Don’t be surprised if he sinks to the third round but it’s a safe bet that he could go somewhere in the second round because of the freakish measurables and athleticism he has. There’s an NFL team (or two or three) that might think they can get even more out of the package he is.

Dawand Jones, Offensive Tackle

Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones announces NFL draft decision

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Dawand Jones (79) celebrates his team’s victory against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick

No. 50 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What We Say

Dwand Jones is a mountain of a tackle but athletically gifted as a multiple sport athlete in high school. His development was a quick one at Ohio State and there’s still room to get even better. He too may trickle down to the third round, but it makes sense for Tampa to pick up someone that may be a future anchor on the offensive line to build around. He might be one of the steals of the draft down the line with such a high ceiling.

