Final College Sports Wire NFL mock draft has three Badgers drafted

NFL Draft season is upon us as we are just one week away from the festivities. A number of Badgers are hoping to hear their name called, and if College Sports Wire’s latest NFL mock draft is any indication, a few of them won’t have to wait too long.

Three Badgers were selected in the final three-round mock draft by College Sports Wire’s Patrick Conn.

Wisconsin is hoping to have a number of players selected, from a star offensive lineman to one of the best linebackers in recent Badgers history.

Here is a look at the three picks and where they ended up landing in the final mock draft before the real thing next week:

No. 47: Washington selects C Joe Tippmann

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) talks to the media as part of Wisconsin Badgers football media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

Badgers Media Day 0679

It’s fitting that an offensive lineman was the first Badger off the board in the mock draft. Tippmann is known for his combination of strength and athleticism at the center position and will look to be a day two selection next week.

No. 52: Seattle selects DT Keeanu Benton

Former Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton goes through drills as an NFL scouts looks on during the Badgers pro day at the McClain Center in Madison, Wis. on Thursday March 22, 2023.

Uw Football Pro Day 2 March 23 2023

This is who many thought would be the first Badger off the board headed into draft season. Benton had a career-high 4.5 sacks in 2022.

No. 72: Tennessee selects LB Nick Herbig

Mar 2, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (LB11) participates in drills during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Herbig was the heart and soul of the Wisconsin defense over the past few seasons. He combined for 20 sacks over the past two seasons.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire