What the final College Football Playoff predictions say after championship weekend

All the games are now complete and it’s time to determine which teams will be a part of the final four squads to make the College Football Playoff. With USC and TCU’s loss in their respective conference championship games, the prevailing thought from the national media is that the teams that will get an invite to play for trophies and confetti will most likely be Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State.

However, instead of asking media members that can’t seem to figure out that no team is “clearly” better than the other, or that things are only as good as the last game they watch, why not check with some of the analytics? We’ve checked in with two models this year — FiveThirtyEight’s and ESPN’s, and it’s time to kick the tires one more time before the CFP field is revealed on ESPN Sunday at Noon.

Here is what those two College Football Playoff Predictions say about which four teams will be in the CFP.

No. 8 - Alabama Crimson Tide

Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

FiveThirtyEight’s percentage chance of making the CFP

16%

No. 7 - Utah Utes (10-3) - Pac-12 Conference Champions

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Southern California Trojans during the second half of the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

FiveThirtyEight’s percentage chance of making the CFP

20%

No. 6 - Clemson Tigers (11-2) - ACC Conference Champions

Oct 22, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) and head coach Dabo Swinney talk with 11 minutes left during the fourth quarter against the Syracuse Orange at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

FiveThirtyEight’s percentage chance of making the CFP

29%

No. 5- Kansas State Wildcats (10-3) - Big 12 Conference Champions

Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Kansas State Wildcats helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

FiveThirtyEight’s percentage chance of making the CFP

36%

No. 4 - Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball against Michigan Wolverines in the second quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

FiveThirtyEight’s percentage chance of making the CFP

40%

No. 3 - TCU Horned Frogs (12-1)

Nov 19, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs place kicker Griffin Kell (39) and his teammates celebrate the victory over the Baylor Bears after Kell kicks the game-winning field goal against the Bears as time expires at McLane Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

FiveThirtyEight’s percentage chance of making the CFP

53%

No. 2 - Michigan Wolverines - Big Ten Conference Champions

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy runs the ball against Michigan State during the first half on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Ann Arbor. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

FiveThirtyEight’s percentage chance of making the CFP

>99%

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (13-0) - SEC Conference Champions

Nov 12, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) celebrates with running back Kendall Milton (2) after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

FiveThirtyEight’s percentage chance of making the CFP

>99%

No. 5 - Alabama Crimson Tide

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks to quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the second half against the UL Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s percentage chance of making the CFP

23%

No. 4 - Ohio State Buckeyes

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day waits for the playing of Carmen Ohio after losing 45-23 to Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s percentage chance of making the CFP

82%

No. 3 - TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 5, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs punt returner Derius Davis (11) reacts after scoring a touchdown on an 82-yard punt return during the first half of a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s percentage chance of making the CFP

87%

No. 2 - Michigan Wolverines (13-0) - Big Ten Conference Champions

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh yells at his team against Ohio State Buckeyes in the first quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s percentage chance of making the CFP

>99%

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (13-0) - SEC Conference Champions

Nov 19, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) and defensive back Malaki Starks (24) celebrate during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s percentage chance of making the CFP

>99%

