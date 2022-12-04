Final College Football Playoff field, top six teams announced

The final College Football Playoff top 25 rankings were announced Sunday ahead of bowl season.

Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) did not play in Week 14.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Below are the final College Football Playoff top six teams ahead of bowl season.

Georgia

Michigan

TCU

Ohio State

Alabama

Tennessee

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire