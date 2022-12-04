Final College Football Playoff field, top six teams announced
The final College Football Playoff top 25 rankings were announced Sunday ahead of bowl season.
Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) did not play in Week 14.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).
Updated strength of schedule rankings for Heisman Trophy contenders after conference championship week
Below are the final College Football Playoff top six teams ahead of bowl season.
Georgia
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Michigan
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
TCU
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Tennessee
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire