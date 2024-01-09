Final College Football AP Top-25 Poll revealed. Where is Alabama?

Alabama’s season came to a close in the Rose Bowl at the hands of top-ranked Michigan, which went on to defeat Washington in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The final AP Top-25 Poll has been revealed.

To end the season, the Crimson Tide ranked No. 5 in the AP Poll, which means the team did not move from where they were last ranked.

The only change to the top five was the Georgia and Florida State swapped places. Those two programs met in the non-CFP Orange Bowl where the Bulldogs defeated the Seminoles 63-3.

These rankings will stand for a few months as the offseason gets underway and fans patiently await the preseason rankings to be revealed for the 2024 season.

There will be many changes in the upcoming season as the playoff format not only extends to 12 teams, but conference realignment takes place in all major conferences.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Alabama football as the offseason gets underway.

