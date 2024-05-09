Final Chiefs NFL Draft grades are in & this one doesn’t agree with positive consensus

There’s at least one straggler to the NFL Draft grade wave, and it may be the only one that wasn’t kind to the Chiefs, who made the honor roll with many As and Bs, including a B from The Star’s Jesse Newell.

All Access Football was started by NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella, and according to its website his scouting service has been used by every NFL team.

The grades for this year’s draft were posted on Thursday, two weeks after the beginning of the 2024 event, and like many outlets rated the Chicago Bears with the top class.

The Chiefs? They checked in at No. 25 with a grade of C-minus. The first-round pick, No. 28 overall, of Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, earned praise. “(T)he trade maneuver with conference rival Buffalo to move up and select speedster Xavier Worth was a brilliant move.”

Also in the Chiefs comment, second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia from BYU was called a “project” and tight end Jared Wiley, a fourth-round pick from TCU, was an “excellent addition.”

Where else did All Access Football part ways with many of the report cards released more immediately after the draft? The Atlanta Falcons, which pulled off the biggest surprise of the first round by selecting Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8, had the fifth-best draft and received an A grade.

When grading draft classes, All Access Football provides the necessary reminder: “The rule of thumb has traditionally been that it takes at least five years to truly grade a draft class. “