Final chapter of the season

Can we end on a huge high?

This Sunday, 19 May at 17:00 CEST comes the final act of an ADMIRAL Bundesliga season that could not have been any more exciting. Our chance of lifting an eleventh league title in a row is no longer in our own hands, but we do still have a chance!

Our Red Bulls simply have to win! We also have to hope Sturm Graz drop two points at home to Austria Klagenfurt - which may seem unlikely, but is not totally improbable given they have drawn their last three matches.

Our focus has to be on what we can influence, and we have a score to settle against the Linz outfit. Three points against LASK are not to be taken for granted by any means after two painful defeats to them this season.

LASK are certain of finishing the season third following their 2-2 draw against Sturm Graz last week, The team coached by Thomas Darazs on an interim basis are in superb form, however, and will gladly take the opportunity to make life difficult for us.

No matter all the permutations, we naturally also want to end the season with a win!

Adieu, Andi!

It will definitely be emotional ahead of the match as we say farewell to our captain, Andreas Ulmer.

We therefore ask all fans to be there as early as possible as we pay tribute to our record appearance holder around 20 minutes before kick-off.

Servus, Sekou!

Sekou Koita is also leaving us after six-and-a-half years. The 24-year-old from Mali made 105 appearances in his time with a highly respectable 41 goals and 31 assists - figures he will hope to build on this Sunday.

Iconic Ilse

Herbert Ilsanker's time as goalkeeping coach is also ending after 19 years. The 56-year-old from Salzburg has been with us from the very start of the Red Bull era. While he will no longer coach, he will remain a goalkeeper scout for us.

Injury news

Not available for the match are Mads Bidstrup (shoulder), Amar Dedic (calf), Fernando (thigh), Maurits Kjaergaard (thigh), Leandro Morgalla (recovering), Alexander Schlager (knee) and Andreas Ulmer (calf).

Nicolas Capaldo has returned to training after a long injury break.

Views

I am really looking forward to the game. We have a sold-out home match and a top game against good opponents in strong form to look forward to. It's about showing our true face from the start and creating the right atmosphere on the pitch, which hopefully is transmitted to our spectators and ends up making for a party atmosphere. We can't influence what happens in other matches. I think though that we will put pressure on over 90 minutes - both on LASK and elsewhere.

The match in Graz on Sunday is not a topic for us. We have to do everything we can in Salzburg. We know that it will come down to us, our performance and intensity. That was super in the last match against Hartberg, and we would have wished for that in some other matches. Everything is set up perfectly, playing our final home match against really good opponents from Linz and being able to show just what we can do.



LASK are a very physical and intense team. Two teams are going to clash on Sunday who play the same type of football. We have to go in and show that we are the better team, also because we still have something to play for. It will come down a lot to who wants it most. We owe it to our fans to show that.

Most recent Bundesliga clashes v LASK

12.04.2024 LASK 3–1 FC Red Bull Salzburg (H/T:2-0)

09.03.2024 LASK 0–1 FC Red Bull Salzburg (0-1)

21.10.2023 FC Red Bull Salzburg 0–1 LASK (0-1)

14.05.2023 LASK 0–1 FC Red Bull Salzburg (0-0)

Two league honours for our Red Bulls

The identity of the ADMIRAL Bundesliga champions is not yet known heading into the final weekend of the season, but we do know who club presidents, managers and coaches at Bundesliga sides have voted as their best players of 2023/24. These awards saw Alexander Schlager voted as goalkeeper of the season and Karim Konate as best newcomer.