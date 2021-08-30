Final Buffalo Bills 53-man roster projection

The 2021 preseason is done and dusted and now the heavy lifting begins for the Buffalo Bills.

Every NFL team has to cut 53 players from their final roster by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Then later this week, a practice squad will be put together.

Figuring all that out is tough, but that’s why they get paid the big bucks at One Bills Drive.

With that, here is Bills Wire’s final 53-man roster projection ahead of the 2021 NFL season:

Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterbacks (2): Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky

Fromm gave a valiant effort to make the 53-man roster. Unfortunately, from top-to-bottom, the Bills have a team that's too talented and they'll need every space they can get in an effort to put together their final roster. Because of that, Fromm and Webb are cut and the Bills will hope they can sneak them onto their practice squad.

Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Running backs (5): Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, Matt Breida, Taiwan Jones, Reggie Gilliam.

Cuts: Christian Wade, Antonio Williams, Kerrith Whyte

Singletary, Moss and even Breida should feature in the offense in 2021 based on this summer. Breida might not just be a healthy scratch on game day like previous No. 3 TJ Yeldon was. Wade and Williams have a big ask to make the final roster. Whyte was only just signed last week. Wade will have his roster exception, at least.

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Wide receiver (7): Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Jake Kumerow, Marquez Stevenson

Cuts: Steven Sims, Tanner Gentry, Brandon Powell, Isaiah Hodgins

Story continues

The Bills are known for getting a little creative with their roster cuts. Something like that might happen here. If McKenzie's shoulder injury is set to keep him out a few week, he could be kept and then placed on injured reserve and soon after the Bills can then re-sign another player on the roster that's cut. In such a scenario, the team will give that player a head's up that they plan to bring them back so they don't go sign elsewhere. From McKenzie up, the depth chart was set at wide receiver heading into the summer. The play of Kumerow and Stevenson, along with their abilities on special teams, force the Bills to keep seven wide receivers.

Tight end Dawson Knox (Gannett photo)

Tight ends (2): Dawson Knox, Jacob Hollister

Cuts: Nate Becker, Quintin Morris, Tommy Sweeney

Previously we've had the Bills keeping Sweeney in this crew. However, he's had an extensive spell with a foot injury and that's put his roster status in jeopardy. A practice squad spot for him or potentially Morris is possible. In this scenario, Gilliam would be the defacto No. 3 tight end.

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive line (9): Dion Dawkins, Cody Ford, Mitch Morse, Jon Feliciano, Daryl Williams, Ike Boettger, Spencer Brown, Tommy Doyle, Ryan Bates

Cuts: Bobby Hart, Jamil Douglas, Jordan Devey, Jack Anderson

Bates has been kept around for his versatility for a couple of years now. No new added depth players have jumped him on the depth chart so he's staying. The weakest link on the offensive line is probably Doyle. He struggled against the Lions and has during training camp as well. However, as a fifth-round rookie, the Bills will likely give him at least a year to try and adjust to the pro game. Doyle did, at least, play better against the Bears. So did rookie third-rounder Spencer Brown.

Bills rookie Greg Rousseau (Gannett photo)

Defensive line (11): Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham, A.J. Epenesa, Ed Oliver, Star Lotulelei, Harrison Phillips, Efe Obada, Darryl Johnson Jr., Vernon Butler

Cuts: Mike Love, Brandin Bryant, Justin Zimmer

Zimmer is a fan favorite the team will try to keep on their practice squad, but it appears as if the Bills want to keep Butler around. That's likely for his experience and Phillips' injury status. There's a chance he's put on injured reserve after being kept, which could make room for Zimmer being re-signed. While we have Johnson listed here because he is technically a defensive end, he's actually more so kept as a special teamer. bb What also will likely shake this group up is Brandon Beane. Buffalo's general manager openly said this weekend that he's getting trade calls on defensive linemen.

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Linebacker (5): Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, A.J. Klein, Tyler Matakevich, Andre Smith

Cuts: Tyrel Dodson, Marquel Lee, Joe Giles-Harris

Smith and Matakevich slide in as key special teamers who have played a solid role on defense during the preseason. Dodson is on the outside looking in because of that. The Bills play most of their games with only two linebackers on the field, so that would allow them to only keep five total while still having depth. Still, they'll probably try to put Dodson or Giles-Harris, or both, on the practice squad.

Bills defensive back Levi Wallace (39). Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback (5): Tre’Davious White, Dane Jackson, Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson, Siran Neal

Cuts: Olaijah Griffin, Nick McCloud, Cam Lewis, Rachad Wildgoose, Tim Harris

The Bills could keep six cornerbacks, but currently we're only at five. The top contenders for a sixth and final spot would be Lewis or Wildgoose and truthfully, neither has done much to separate themselves from the other. The Bills would have a good shot in sneaking one of the two onto their practice squad. Wildgoose might be the preferred option for the team as he was a sixth-round draft pick. In addition, the cornerback room could be a spot where the Bills add someone from another team as a depth option.

Bills strong safety Micah Hyde. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Safety (4): Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Jaquan Johnson, Damar Hamlin

Cuts: Josh Thomas

Thomas has had some praise during training camp, and started off the preseason with a good showing against the Lions. But Hamlin is a rookie draft pick who gets the edge because of that. If the Bills have a chance to add Thomas to the practice squad, it's a good bet that they do.

Ike Boettger #65 celebrates with Tyler Bass #2 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Specialists (3): Tyler Bass, Matt Haack, Reid Ferguson

Cuts: None

1

1