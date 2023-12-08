Final Bucs Week 14 Injury Report: Two Bucs players out, two questionable

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be a bit healthier than anticipated heading into their crucial Week 14 matchup.

The initial big concern was with defensive tackle Vita Vea, who has not participated in practice all week. However, he was at practice on Friday and was labeled as questionable for the game, which could be a big help for the defense if he’s able to go. Linebacker Devin White and cornerback Jamel Dean will be out for the game, so LB SirVocea Dennis will likely get his share of reps with LB K.J. Britt questionable to play. LB Lavonte David will make his return against the Falcons after being hurt against the San Francisco 49ers.

Meanwhile, Atlanta has four players out — LB Nate Landman (knee), DL LaCale London (knee), OL Kaleb McGary (knee) and DL David Onyemata (ankle). Five players are questionable, including CBs Jeff Okudah and A.J. Terrell.

