Final Browns injury report for Week 7 vs. Bengals

Three Cleveland Browns players have been ruled out in the final Week 7 injury report. That includes two starters who will miss the rematch with the Bengals.

The most surprising development is the loss of Austin Hooper for the game. Hooper suffered a bout of appendicitis and needed an emergency appendectomy on Friday. He will miss at least this week’s game.

Also ruled out are starting RG Wyatt Teller (calf) and rookie LB Jacob Phillips (knee). Both players missed the Week 6 loss in Pittsburgh as well.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield will play through the pain with his bruised ribs, an injury suffered in Week 5. He did not have an injury designation this week. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry suffered a broken rib in the same game but he will also continue to play.

Safety Karl Joseph is listed as questionable for the game after missing the last two contests due to a bum hamstring. Ronnie Harrison, who started in Joseph’s place in Week 5, is back without any injury designation. Harrison missed the Pittsburgh game with a concussion. Sheldon Richardson will also play after missing Thursday’s practice with a minor Achilles ailment.

