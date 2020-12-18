Final Browns injury report for Week 15: Wyatt Teller OUT

The Cleveland Browns will be without their top run-blocking offensive lineman when they take the field in New York in Week 15. Starting right guard Wyatt Teller has been ruled out of the Browns game against the Giants with an ankle injury.

Teller is one of two Browns starters sidelined on the final injury report of the week. Safety Andrew Sendejo will also miss the game with a concussion. Chris Hubbard will fill in once again for Teller, while Sheldrick Redwine will get the starting nod for Sendejo.

On a more positive front, cornerback Denzel Ward (calf) is questionable for the game. He has missed the last three games and the secondary could sorely use Ward’s presence in New York. Fellow CB Kevin Johnson (groin), TE Austin Hooper (neck), TE David Njoku (knee) and WR KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) are also all listed as questionable for the game.

Coach Kevin Stefanski is hopeful Ward can play. Njoku’s injury cropped up late in the week but his limitations at practice were deemed precautionary by Stefanski in his Friday press briefing.

Related