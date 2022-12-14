FINAL: Brandon Miller leads Alabama past Memphis 91-88

In what was a back-and-forth contest between two polar opposite teams, Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide were able to outlast Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers, 91-88.

Alabama was led by freshman sensation Brandon Miller who poured in 24 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. Memphis senior guard Kendric Davis led all scorers with 30.

After a defensive battle in the first half, the two squads caught fire in the second half with both teams dropping 55 points in the final 20 minutes.

Things won’t get any easier for the Tide as they will make the short trip to Birmingham on Saturday to take on No. 15 Gonzaga.

