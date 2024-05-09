Final boys lacrosse Top of the Crop for the 2024 season

May 8—TOP OF THE CROP

Boys lacrosse

1: (1) University (12-1)

2: (2) Riverside (11-2)

3: (3) Chagrin Falls (7-6)

4: (4) Kenston (11-5)

5: (5) Mentor (7-7)

Watch list: Gilmour (4-6), Chardon (6-8)

Crop comments: University's defense has been stout since a loss to Wooster. No opponent has scored more than five goals against the Preppers since, and the attack had 20-goal performances against Gilmour and Hoban. ... Riverside followed its WRC championship with a strong win over Brecksville but fell to defending Division II state champion Olmsted Falls. The Beavers started that one slowly and were unable to recover. ... After a dominant win over Chardon, Chagrin Falls fell to strong teams in Hudson and Rocky River. Both teams have found their strides after slow starts to be playing well as the postseason approaches. The Tigers are in search of that same step before another run on the D-II side. ... Kenston has recovered nicely since the WRC title game loss against Riverside. The Bombers beat Brunswick and Walsh Jesuit by one goal and are returning to form for a possible postseason run with the defense playing well and the attack following their lead. ... Mentor had some late-game heroics from Ben Schenk with a goal with five seconds left in regulation against GlenOak. He followed it up with an overtime game-winner to move back to even on the season. Trips to Hawken and Bay round out the season for the Cardinals.