Final bowl projections for Tennessee ahead of selection Sunday

Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) has concluded its 2021 regular season.

The Vols concluded its regular season with a 45-21 victory over Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Week 13.

Tennessee also has wins over Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, Missouri, South Carolina, Kentucky and South Alabama.

The Vols have losses to Pittsburgh, Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama and Georgia.

Final bowl projections are listed below for Tennessee following championship weekend.

College Football News: Duke's Mayo Bowl versus Virginia (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Jerry Palm (CBS Sports): TransPerfect Music City Bowl versus Minnesota (Nashville, Tennessee)

Kyle Bonagura (ESPN): TransPerfect Music City Bowl versus Penn State (Nashville, Tennessee)

Mark Schlabach (ESPN): TransPerfect Music City Bowl versus Purdue (Nashville, Tennessee)

Athlon Sports: TransPerfect Music City Bowl versus Purdue (Nashville, Tennessee)

