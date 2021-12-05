Final bowl projections for SEC teams ahead of selection Sunday
Championship week has concluded and bowl eligible teams await their postseason destinations and opponents.
13 Southeastern Conference teams are bowl eligible for the 2021-22 postseason.
Below are final bowl projections from USA TODAY ahead of selection Sunday for SEC teams.
Alabama: Cotton Bowl versus Cincinnati
Arkansas: Citrus Bowl versus Iowa
Auburn: Birmingham Bowl versus Houston
Florida: Gasparilla Bowl versus Central Florida
Georgia: Orange Bowl versus Michigan
Kentucky: Outback Bowl versus Wisconsin
LSU: Liberty Bowl versus West Virginia
Mississippi State: Texas Bowl versus Kansas State
Ole Miss: Sugar Bowl versus Baylor
Missouri: First Responder Bowl versus Texas Tech
South Carolina: Duke's Mayo Bowl versus Virginia Tech
Tennessee: Music City Bowl versus Penn State
Texas A&M: Gator Bowl versus Wake Forest
