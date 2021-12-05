Final bowl projections for SEC teams ahead of selection Sunday

Dan Harralson
·1 min read

Championship week has concluded and bowl eligible teams await their postseason destinations and opponents.

13 Southeastern Conference teams are bowl eligible for the 2021-22 postseason.

Below are final bowl projections from USA TODAY ahead of selection Sunday for SEC teams.

Alabama: Cotton Bowl versus Cincinnati

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Arkansas: Citrus Bowl versus Iowa

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn: Birmingham Bowl versus Houston

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Florida: Gasparilla Bowl versus Central Florida

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Georgia: Orange Bowl versus Michigan

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Kentucky: Outback Bowl versus Wisconsin

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

LSU: Liberty Bowl versus West Virginia

Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State: Texas Bowl versus Kansas State

Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss: Sugar Bowl versus Baylor

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Missouri: First Responder Bowl versus Texas Tech

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

South Carolina: Duke's Mayo Bowl versus Virginia Tech

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee: Music City Bowl versus Penn State

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Texas A&M: Gator Bowl versus Wake Forest

Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

Recommended Stories