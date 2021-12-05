Final bowl projections for SEC teams ahead of selection Sunday

The Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Iowa State put the kibosh on yet another negative streak that was left over from last season's 2-22 campaign. The No. 19 Cyclones won their first true road game in two seasons on Saturday night, grinding out a 64-58 victory over Creighton in front of a sold-out crowd. Caleb Grill scored a season-high 16 points, Izaiah Brockington had all 12 of his points in the second half and Iowa State, with new coach T.J. Otzelberger and an overhauled roster, extended its best start since opening 9-0 in the 2015-16 season.