Breaking news:

Michigan beats Purdue to win second straight Big Ten title, lock up CFP berth

Final Big Ten bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions

1
Phil Harrison
·5 min read

The Big Ten has a rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2022 — we think.

Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up now that the dust has settled on the regular season. We reevaluate after each week with games and projects based on what our little eyeballs tell us.

MichiganOhio StatePenn State, and Maryland are bowl eligible from the East. Purdue, Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin are eligible from the West. That makes nine teams traveling during the holiday season from the conference, and we’re here to project and predict what plane tickets they’ll be purchasing for travel to mostly warmer locations.

On top of that, it sure looks like the Big Ten will get two teams in the College Football Playoff after USC and TCU lost in their conference championship games. Michigan is a lock after its conference title game win, and Ohio State should slide into at least the No. 4 spot in the CFP rankings.

Keep in mind the scenarios are very complicated with bowl tie-ins and contractual preferences for teams that have not been involved in certain locations, so we do our best to track it all. We also throw in all of the College Football Playoff picks as a cherry on top.

Below is a look at the bowl predictions for Big Ten teams and complete playoff picks after all of the games of the regular season and championship week are complete.

Quick Lane Bowl

Western Michigan offensive lineman Wesley French (66) raises the trophy after the Broncos’ 52-24 win over the Nevada Wolf Pack in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Ford Field. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Monday, Dec. 26
TV | ESPN, 2:30 p.m. ET
Venue | Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
Bowl Tie-Ins | New Mexico State vs. Toledo
Bowl Prediction | No Big Ten teams projected eligible

 

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

What We Project

Date | Tuesday, Dec. 27
TV | ESPN, 10:15 p.m. ET
Venue | Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Big 12 (Mountain West)
Bowl Prediction | Maryland vs. Oklahoma

Bad Boys Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

What We Project

Date | Thursday, Dec. 29
TV | ESPN, 2 p.m. ET
Venue | Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC
Bowl Prediction | Wisconsin vs. Syracuse

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Dec 30, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wisconsin Badgers gather around their winning trophy after beating Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Friday, Dec. 30
TV | ESPN, Noon ET
Venue | Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC
Bowl Prediction | Minnesota vs. Florida State

 

Transperfect Music City Bowl

Purdue Jeff Brohm raises the trophy after winning during the 2021 TransPerfect Music City Bowl between Tennessee and Purdue at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Saturday, Dec. 31
TV | ESPN, Noon ET
Venue | Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Prediction | Iowa vs. Ole Miss

 

ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly Outback Bowl)

What We Project

Date | Monday, Jan. 2
TV | ESPN2, Noon ET
Venue | Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Prediction | Illinois vs. South Carolina

Citrus Bowl

Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; A detailed view of an endzone pylon with the 2022 Citrus Bowl logo on the field prior to the game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Kentucky Wildcats at Camping World Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Monday, Jan. 2
TV | ABC, 1 p.m. ET
Venue | Camping World Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Prediction | Purdue vs. LSU

NEXT … Big Ten teams in NEW Year’s Six Bowls

 

Rose Bowl Game

Total Rose Bowl appearances by Big Ten teams all-time | Buckeyes Wire
Total Rose Bowl appearances by Big Ten teams all-time | Buckeyes Wire

Jan 2, 2012; Pasadena, CA, USA; Roses stamped with Oregon Ducks and Wisconsin Badgers logos prior to the game in the 2012 Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Monday, Jan. 2
TV | ESPN, 5 p.m. ET
Venue | Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Bowl Prediction | Penn State vs. Utah

NEXT … College Football Playoff Games

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal)

Dec 31, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; A general view of the 2015 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl logo prior to the game between the Houston Cougars and the Florida State Seminoles at the Georgia Dome. Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Saturday, Dec. 31
TV | ESPN, 4 p.m or 8 p.m. ET
Venue | Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Prediction | Georgia vs. Ohio State

 

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal)

What We Project

Date | Saturday, Dec. 31
TV | ESPN, 4 p.m or 8 p.m. ET
Venue | State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Prediction | Michigan vs. TCU

College Football Playoff National Championship

What We Project

Date | Monday, Jan. 9
TV | ESPN, 8 p.m. ET
Venue | SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP semifinal winner vs. CFP semifinal winner
Bowl Prediction | Michigan vs. Georgia

[listicle id=101675]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire

Recommended Stories