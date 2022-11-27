Final Big 12 Power Rankings of the regular season

We have reached the end of one of the more wild and most exciting Big 12 regular seasons in recent memory. The quality of depth from top to bottom treated fans with great football all year long.

The final week of the regular season served as a statement for a few teams.

TCU wrapped up its undefeated season with a blowout victory over Iowa State. The Frogs are the first Big 12 team to finish the regular season unscathed since Texas in 2009.

Kansas State is set for a rematch vs. TCU in the big 12 title game after taking down their rival Jayhawks on Saturday. The Wildcats are playing well down the stretch.

A big second-half effort from Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson pushed Texas over Baylor on Friday. The Longhorns took down the Bears 38-25 to finish the season at 8-4.

Overtime victories are becoming a common occurrence as Texas Tech broke the hearts of the Oklahoma Sooners on a game-winning field goal. The win caps off an impressive year one for Joey McGuire and a disappointing campaign for Brent Venables.

West Virginia traveled to Stillwater to spoil Senior Day for Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers leaned on the running game to come away with the win.

Here is a look at our final Big 12 power rankings following the end of the regular season.

Iowa State (4-8, 1-8)

Syndication: The Des Moines Register

West Virginia (5-7, 3-6)

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas (6-6, 3-6)

Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal

Oklahoma (6-6, 3-6)

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor (6-6, 4-5)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State (7-5, 4-5)

Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech (7-5, 5-4)

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Texas (8-4, 6-3)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State (9-3, 7-2)

Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal

TCU (12-0, 9-0)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire