Final Big 12 Bedlam game time announced

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys have faced off 117 times in their history. The Sooners have won 91 of those including last season.

This Saturday, for the final time as conference opponents and for the final time for the foreseeable future, they will battle once more. The Sooners coming off their first loss of the season and back-to-back poor performances by the team head to Stillwater to take on an Oklahoma State team playing as well as anyone in the conference.

The Cowboys are coming in red hot, winning four straight games since their bye week. Their performance in those wins has made this game even more interesting than it already was going to be.

The Cowboys are looking to win for the second time in the last three years. The Sooners are looking to bounce back from their loss to Kansas and hand the Cowboys their second Bedlam loss in a row and essentially knock them out of the Big 12 title picture.

When the times for Big 12 games were announced last week, Bedlam got the six-day window meaning we wouldn’t know the game time until at least six days before kickoff. Now, we officially know the Sooners and Cowboys will play at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC in Stillwater, Okla.

Kick time and TV coverage announced for Bedlam on Nov. 4 🆚 Oklahoma State

⏰ 2:30pm CT

📺 ABC#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/Apn0UdJkkZ — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 29, 2023

Even with the loss the Sooners still have a chance at the Big 12 Championship, as do the Cowboys. One thing we saw last year is losses started to build on one another. The Sooners had multiple losing streaks a season ago. So, this game will be a true test to see if the team is any different.

If not to save the goals of the season, at least for the pride of the rivalry.

