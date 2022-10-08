Final betting lines for Georgia vs. Auburn

It is nearly time for one of Auburn’s biggest games every season.

The Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs are set to square off in the 127th edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry at 2:30 p.m. CT in Samford Stadium.

Auburn (3-2, 1-1 SEC) is looking to rebound from a 21-17 loss to the LSU Tigers where they let a 17-0 lead slip through their fingers.

Georgia is 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC but has not looked nearly as dominant as expected in their past two games. They trailed Missouri by 10 in the fourth last quarter but were able to come out on top and will look to get back on track against Auburn.

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Auburn +28

Auburn Money Line: +1600

Georgia Money Line: -10000

Over-under: 49.5

Injruy Report

Auburn

Starting EDGE rusher Eku Leota left last week’s game against LSU with an injured pectoral muscle and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Starting quarterback T.J. Finley missed the Missouri and LSU games with a shoulder injury and is not expected to play.

Georgia

Star defensive tackle Jalen Carter is not expected to play for the Bulldogs.

Advice and prediction

The spread rose to 29.5-points but has come down slightly to 28 and I feel even better about Georgia covering. Georgia has the best offense and defense that Auburn has faced this season and Samford Stadium has been a house of horrors for Auburn lately. The Tiger’s defense looked better last week but Stetson Bennett, Brock Bowers, and the rest of the Bulldogs will be a tough matchup, especially if the offense struggles to move the ball.

Prediction: Georgia 45, Auburn 10

