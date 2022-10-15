Final betting lines for Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Auburn is looking to avoid their fourth-ever loss in Oxford, Mississippi Saturday morning.

The Tigers are 13-3 all-time at Ole Miss but they will have a tough time avoiding a loss. Not only does Auburn have a dreadful offense but the Rebels are explosive and can score quickly when they have the ball.

The Tigers will need a strong performance from their offense to keep them in the games and to help put the defense, which is thin and poorly equipped to handle the Rebel’s high-tempo offense.

The game is set to start at 11 a.m. CT and will be on ESPN. Here are the final betting lines for the game.

Betting Lines

Point spread: Auburn +15.5

Auburn Money Line: +500

Ole Miss Money Line: -700

Over-under: 55.5

Injury Report

Auburn

Starting EDGE Derick Hall was banged up in the Georgia game but said he expects to be fine for this game.

Quarterback T.J. Finley is getting better but is unlikely to play for Auburn.

Ole Miss

Starting tight end Michael Trigg is out for the season.

Advice and prediction

As long as the spread is over 14-points it will be the most the Rebels have been favored over Auburn since 2001. The Tigers have been terrible against the spread all season, only covering it during the LSU game.

Auburn’s defense looked good against the Bulldogs for the first half but their lack of depth caused them to wear down in the second half and it was over. The offense once again struggled to do anything well. Ole Miss should be able to move the ball and them covering the 15.5-point spread is the smart bet.

Prediction: Ole Miss 38, Auburn 17

