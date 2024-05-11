Final baseball Top of the Crop for the 2024 season

May 10—TOP OF THE CROP

Baseball

1: (1) Mentor (18-3)

2: (2) University (17-4)

3: (3) Perry (17-4)

4: (5) Gilmour (14-8)

5: (6) Chardon (15-10)

6: (9) Kenston (10-13-1)

7: (8) Madison (14-6)

8: (10) VASJ (18-5)

9: (7) Kirtland (16-7)

10: (4) NDCL (9-9)

Watch list: Benedictine (13-7), Berkshire (12-7), Geneva (11-5), Hawken (14-8), Mayfield (12-13), Wickliffe (11-9)

Crop comments: Mentor locked up at least a share of the GCC championship with a late rally against Medina. Down three after one inning, Mentor rattled off six runs in the sixth for the lead and win. The Cardinals are on a five-game winning streak and are poised for another deep postseason run. ... University has also turned up the intensity. After four shutouts, the Preppers had a comeback victory over Walsh Jesuit, which if seeds play out, would be a district final matchup. The Preppers take a six-game winning streak into contests with Benedictine and Kenston to end the regular season. ... Perry has won three straight and a share of the CVC Chagrin Division. The Pirates' bats returned to form after a midseason slump in a 12-0 win over Orange. ... Gilmour posted back-to-back shutouts against St. Ignatius and Western Reserve. The Lancers' pitching has dominated with the bats coming through when needed. ... Chardon went 1-5 down the stretch but did beat Division II No. 2 seed Akron SVSM, 17-3. That can be the Hilltoppers' jumping point into the postseason. ... Kenston has won its last four, including a one-run win over North. The Bombers finish the regular season with a game against University before they start the defense of their D-II state championship. ... A young Madison group finished a breakout season with an outright CVC Lake championship. The Blue Streaks locked up the title with a sweep of Lakeside and now enter the postseason in an open D-II bracket. ... VASJ's bats have been strong all season, and they were on display against Kirtland to the tune of 13 hits and a win. ... Kirtland's pitching has been just as solid, led by Gino Blasini with an area-best eight wins. ... NDCL's bats have been sporadic, but the Lions' pitching has kept them in a lot of games. The Lions are in the same bracket as Madison.