FINAL: Alabama wins Iron Bowl, defeats Auburn 49-27

Alabama closes out the 2022 college football regular season with a record of 10-2 but will have to wait and see which game will be up next. The Crimson Tide’s win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl helps the team’s chances of making the College Football Playoff, but it is still a long shot.

The offense, headlined by Bryce Young, played very well. A strong run game was paired with Young’s elite passing abilities. Young threw for nearly 350 yards and now sits at No. 2 in all-time passing yards for the Crimson Tide, behind only A.J. McCarron.

The team’s issues came on defense.

A common theme for the Crimson Tide throughout the 2022 season has been an undisciplined and inconsistent defense. Auburn’s passing game was limited, but the Tigers ran all over Alabama, rushing for over 300 yards and scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Chaos near the top of the College Football Playoff rankings is needed in order to boost the Crimson Tide into a playoff spot. While it’s not likely, it’s not impossible.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Alabama football as the postseason gets underway.

List

Bryce Young continues to make the impossible look easy on wild TD pass

List

Bryce Young continues to make the impossible look easy on wild TD pass

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire