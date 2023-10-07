FINAL: Alabama takes down Texas A&M 26-20 in heated road matchup

Jalen Milroe and Alabama took down Texas A&M on the road at Kyle Field to take sole possession of the SEC West. With a final score of 26-20, the Crimson Tide did not dominate the Aggies, but managed to earn the win.

Jalen Milroe had a couple of questionable moments, but overall impressed with 20 completions for 313 yards and three touchdowns with a single interception.

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M fall to 4-2 and will have to play through the remainder of the season fighting for a quality bowl game. The SEC championship and the College Football Playoff is likely out of the picture completely.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 season progresses.

