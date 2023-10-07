FINAL: Alabama takes down Texas A&M 26-20 in heated road matchup
Jalen Milroe and Alabama took down Texas A&M on the road at Kyle Field to take sole possession of the SEC West. With a final score of 26-20, the Crimson Tide did not dominate the Aggies, but managed to earn the win.
Jalen Milroe had a couple of questionable moments, but overall impressed with 20 completions for 313 yards and three touchdowns with a single interception.
Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M fall to 4-2 and will have to play through the remainder of the season fighting for a quality bowl game. The SEC championship and the College Football Playoff is likely out of the picture completely.
