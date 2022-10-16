FINAL: Alabama suffers heartbreaking 52-49 loss to Tennessee

It will be a long trip back to Tuscaloosa for Nick Saban and the Alabama football team. The Tide dropped a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night, 52-49.

The Crimson Tide committed an atrocious 17 penalties for 130 yards and surrendered 567 yards on defense in a losing effort.

Bryce Young and Jahmyr Gibbs did their best in keeping Alabama in the contest. Young finished 35-52 for 455 yards and two touchdowns. Gibbs racked up 103 rushing yards and three touchdowns while also collecting five catches for 48 yards.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, with the help of wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, kept the Alabama defense on its heels for the majority of the contest. Hooker and Hyatt connected six times for 207 yards and five touchdowns.

Despite the loss, Alabama’s goals for the 2022 season are still within reach.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire