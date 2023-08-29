Final Alabama football 2023 game-by-game predictions

Alabama football is set to begin the 2023 campaign with a home matchup with Middle Tennessee. The stage is set for the Crimson Tide, as the program looks to bounce back from a season that finished with an 11-2 record, a Sugar Bowl win over a conference champion, and a top-five rank.

What a disappointing season, right?

Well, for Alabama fans it is. The standard is to compete for a national championship every single year. Failing to make the College Football Playoff leaves Tide fans with a bad taste in their mouth.

If the program wants to return to the CFP in 2023, it must first go through the 12 regular season games on the schedule and prove to the playoff committee they are worthy of being named one of the four best teams in college football.

With that being said, here are my final game-by-game predictions for Alabama’s 2023 schedule.

Middle Tennessee - W

Score: Alabama 59, Middle Tennessee 10

The Blue Raiders of Middle Tennessee will not give up easily. This is a program that’s proven they are not scared of taking on big-name opponents on the road. However, they catch an angry Alabama team that’s looking to make a statement on Week 1.

Texas - L

Score: Texas 28, Alabama 27

Before you get frustrated and end up calling me a ‘Bama hater in the comments or replies, hear me out. Alabama under Nick Saban has only gone undefeated twice (2009, 2020). It’s not likely for a Crimson Tide team to run the table — and that’s okay. Look, if the Tide must lose a game this season, you should hope it’s this one. Texas is a quality, ranked, non-conference opponent and it’s early in the season. Sure, it’s a blemish on Alabama’s resumé, but it allows for plenty of time to fight the uphill battle and dominate the rest of the season to prove they belong in the playoffs.

Also, please remember that in 2022, Alabama suffered two regular-season losses and was the first team left out of the playoffs. This is not the end of the world.

USF - W

Score: Alabama 63 – USF 3

Giving three points to USF is generous. This is a strong Alabama defense, and this is an offense that averaged 28 points, which isn’t terrible, but the Bulls were not playing the Crimson Tide defense.

USF went 1-11 last season and had a couple of near wins, but couldn’t get them done. This will be Alabama’s final game before the start of conference play. Many would consider it to be the final tryout for players competing for a starting job.

Ole Miss - W

Score: Alabama 45, Ole Miss 28

A home game for Alabama, this will be an interesting test for the defense. Lane Kiffin has plenty of highly talented skill-position players to work with this season. However, I’m picking the Kevin Steele-led defense to win this battle.

Mississippi State - W

Score: Alabama 49, Mississippi State 24

Mississippi State is going through a very rough time. Late in 2022, head coach Mike Leach untimely died, which left the whole college football community mourning. Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett was promoted to head coach and will have to try and establish a new identity for the program. It may be a rough season for the fans in Starkville.

Texas A&M - W

Score: Alabama 38, Texas A&M 31

Texas A&M was one of the biggest disappointments in all of college football last season. Failing to make a bowl game despite being considered a preseason contender for the College Football Playoff was a drastic fall. However, head coach Jimbo Fisher should be coaching like there’s a fire under his seat and the team’s youth from last season has a little bit of experience now. Not to mention, this game will be held in College Station. The last time Alabama played in Kyle Field, the Tide walked away defeated.

Arkansas - W

Score: Alabama 45, Arkansas 17

This score may be viewed as a little off by some, considering Arkansas has a strong offense headlined by quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders. I just don’t envision this Razorbacks team doing anything special against a solid Crimson Tide defense that would have found its footing and established an identity by the time they take on Arkansas. Also, this game will be in Tuscaloosa. Everything just seems stacked up against the Razorbacks here.

Tennessee - W

Score: Alabama 38, Tennessee 31

A revenge game for Alabama after the Vols took the 2022 meeting in Knoxville. Tennessee looks to replace a lot of impact players from last season and will have to overcome the fact that this will be a sold-out Bryant-Denny Stadium. Both teams would hopefully have answered all the questions they had lingering at the beginning of the season by this point. Give me Alabama by a touchdown.

LSU - W

Score: Alabama 24, LSU 20

Another revenge game for the Crimson Tide. Alabama lost to LSU in Baton Rouge last season, but this game will take place in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers have College Football Playoff hopes and would like to make it a second-consecutive SEC championship appearance under head coach Brian Kelly. With revenge on their mind, Alabama takes it, but it’s too close for comfort.

Kentucky - W

Score: Alabama 27, Kentucky 17

This is a game that many fans are sleeping on. Kentucky brought in former NC State quarterback Devin Leary to replace Will Levis and the roster doesn’t look half bad. I wouldn’t be surprised if this was a blowout in Alabama’s favor, but I’d like to imagine Kentucky will play like their season depends on the outcome of this game. May be a lot closer than people anticipate.

Chattanooga - W

Score: Alabama 56, Chattanooga 14

The penultimate game of the 2023 season is against the Mocs of Chattanooga and they will have to face a Crimson Tide team with one goal in mind: reaching the postseason. Chattanooga at that point is just another team in their way of achieving their goal.

Auburn - W

This game taking place at Jordan-Hare Stadium will scare many Alabama fans. Anything is possible in the Iron Bowl, plus Hugh Freeze is going to look to make a statement win in his first season on the Plains. If there’s an active coach in the SEC who knows about beating Saban and the Tide, it’s Freeze. The main question would be about talent on the Auburn team. Writing this before the start of the season puts me at a disadvantage because we will have a full 11 weeks to evaluate this Tigers team to see what they are really capable of.

