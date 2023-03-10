FINAL: Alabama earns 72-49 win over Mississippi State in SEC Tournament

Alabama men’s basketball began its run in the 2023 SEC Tournament in the quarterfinals against Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide won by an impressive margin of 23 points over the Bulldogs.

Nate Oats and his squad faced Mississippi State twice earlier in the regular season and won both times, making this the third and likely final meeting between the two programs this season.

Star freshman Brandon Miller led the Tide in scoring and was one of four Alabama players to reach double digits in scoring. Miller also led the team in rebounds with nine and assists with five.

The Crimson Tide will take on the winner of Tennessee vs. Missouri in the semifinals.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire