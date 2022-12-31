FINAL: Alabama dominates Kansas State in Allstate Sugar Bowl 45-20

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide took care of the Kansas State Wildcats in resounding fashion with a 45-20 win in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young was spectacular in what is most likely his final game as a member of the Crimson Tide.

Young finished 15-21 for 321 yards and five touchdowns while finding seven different receivers in the matchup.

Young and junior wide receiver Jermaine Burton caught fire in the first half and connected on three passes for 87 yards.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs put together a fantastic performance with 76 yards rushing and 66 yards receiving against the Wildcat defense.

After struggling a little early on, the Alabama defense settled into the game and defensive back Brian Branch carried the day for the Pete Golding-led defense.

Alabama is your Allstate Sugar Bowl champions!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire