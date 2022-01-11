Final AFCA Coaches Poll: How SEC teams rank as the season ends
The LSU Tigers didn’t finish out the season as they would have liked. They just didn’t have enough offense to compete with the Kansas State Wildcats as they took a 42-20 loss in the Texas Bowl. Wildcat quarterback Jontre Kirklin did his best to keep them in it.
As the season ends we have the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll which was released on Tuesday. Georgia takes home the top spot after knocking off Alabama 33-18 in the CFP national championship game. The Bulldogs handed the Tide their second loss of the year. Perfect revenge for Alabama taking home the SEC championship again.
A look at the full coaches poll after this week’s slate of games.
Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Georgia
14-1
1,550 (62)
+2
2
Alabama
13-2
1,488
-1
3
Michigan
12-2
1,398
-1
4
Cincinnati
13-1
1,346
–
5
Ohio State
11-2
1,279
+2
6
Baylor
12-2
1,275
–
7
Oklahoma State
12-2
1,197
+2
8
Michigan State
11-2
1,066
+2
9
Notre Dame
11-2
1,028
-4
10
Oklahoma
11-2
994
+3
11
Ole Miss
10-3
909
-3
12
Utah
10-4
877
-1
13
Pittsburgh
11-3
742
-1
14
Wake Forest
11-3
609
+5
15
Kentucky
10-3
592
+5
16
Clemson
10-3
528
+6
17
Houston
12-2
510
+4
18
ULL
13-1
502
-1
19
NC State
9-3
453
-1
20
Arkansas
9-4
354
+4
21
Oregon
10-4
336
-6
22
BYU
10-3
284
-8
23
Iowa
10-4
276
-7
24
Utah State
11-3
142
+3
25
Texas A&M
8-4
133
-2
Dropped from the rankings:
No. 25: Texas-San Antonio
Others receiving votes:
San Diego State 114; Wisconsin 75; Air Force 42; Minnesota 23; Texas-San Antonio 11; Coastal Carolina 7; Purdue 6; Fresno State 3; Army 1
