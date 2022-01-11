Final AFCA Coaches Poll: How SEC teams rank as the season ends

Patrick Conn
·2 min read

The LSU Tigers didn’t finish out the season as they would have liked. They just didn’t have enough offense to compete with the Kansas State Wildcats as they took a 42-20 loss in the Texas Bowl. Wildcat quarterback Jontre Kirklin did his best to keep them in it.

As the season ends we have the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll which was released on Tuesday. Georgia takes home the top spot after knocking off Alabama 33-18 in the CFP national championship game. The Bulldogs handed the Tide their second loss of the year. Perfect revenge for Alabama taking home the SEC championship again.

A look at the full coaches poll after this week’s slate of games.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

14-1

1,550 (62)

+2

2

Alabama

13-2

1,488

-1

3

Michigan

12-2

1,398

-1

4

Cincinnati

13-1

1,346

5

Ohio State

11-2

1,279

+2

6

Baylor

12-2

1,275

7

Oklahoma State

12-2

1,197

+2

8

Michigan State

11-2

1,066

+2

9

Notre Dame

11-2

1,028

-4

10

Oklahoma

11-2

994

+3

11

Ole Miss

10-3

909

-3

12

Utah

10-4

877

-1

13

Pittsburgh

11-3

742

-1

14

Wake Forest

11-3

609

+5

15

Kentucky

10-3

592

+5

16

Clemson

10-3

528

+6

17

Houston

12-2

510

+4

18

ULL

13-1

502

-1

19

NC State

9-3

453

-1

20

Arkansas

9-4

354

+4

21

Oregon

10-4

336

-6

22

BYU

10-3

284

-8

23

Iowa

10-4

276

-7

24

Utah State

11-3

142

+3

25

Texas A&M

8-4

133

-2

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 25: Texas-San Antonio

Others receiving votes:

San Diego State 114; Wisconsin 75; Air Force 42; Minnesota 23; Texas-San Antonio 11; Coastal Carolina 7; Purdue 6; Fresno State 3; Army 1

