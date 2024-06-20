THE FINAL ACT FOR THE U16S

Here we are. Let's play. The Rossoneri Under-16 side is in the final to play for the Scudetto after eliminating Monza (3-2 and 1-1), Empoli (6-1 and 2-5), and Sampdoria: on Sunday the big 4-1 home win came after a brilliant second half, and the 1-1 away draw on Wednesday secured a well-deserved spot in the final. Baldo's side managed the second half of the season well, holding onto their advantage from the first half of the year: the goal from Tartaglia at the start helped to shake off that pressure of getting the job done.

At least up to now. Because here comes the final act, the most important. It will be brilliant and difficult, the game is set for Saturday 22 at 20:00 CEST at the Stadio Riviera delle Palme in San Benedetto del Tronto: "It is truly wonderful to have got this far - the words of Coach Baldo -, the fruit of the lads' labour. I believed in this group, they had the potential to do well and we have reached a great level. Over the course of the season, there have been normal highs and lows, but the growth has been clear and constant. In technical terms, but especially in terms of the working mentality and attitude".

Waiting for us in Marche will be Atalanta who beat Inter in the semi-finals (2-0 and 3-2) after beating Roma and Torino. The Rossoneri and Bergamaschi know each other well having shared a journey in the league and finishing Group B on level-footing in second: 54 points each and a win each (2-1 to AC Milan in Bergame and 3-1 to Atalanta at the PUMA House of Football); the Diavolo have conceded the most in total (25) and the Dea have scored the most (72).

From a dream to an objective, certifying the positive collective and individual journeys even before the final verdict. "They will be more well-rested than us, we will try to gather as much energy as possible, mental and physical and we will bring our spirit to the pitch. They're tough opposition, flying at great speeds: a complicated game, but we believe in ourselves". Forza ragazzi!





