Final 7-round Cowboys pre-FA mock draft brings the freaks

Mock drafts are fun exercises which allow a glimpse into which prospects and which positions should be available for a team to choose from at a given point. They aren’t an exact science; most of them cannot even be considered art. But occasionally a good mock is food for thought and helps in exploring what things will look like come the end of April.

Following the scouting combine, teams began constructing their big boards to begin their offseason work in earnest. But the draft talk is about to be put on the back burner. That’s because the NFL’s 32 teams are set to engage in free agency. The Dallas Cowboys will try to plug their roster holes with established veterans, while other clubs look to make monumental swings in their talent base by signing the higher-priced stars.

The comings and goings will alter the draft needs of several clubs, so before that all settles in, here’s one final mock draft.

Trade back from No. 26

Trade Partner: New York Jets

Sent:

Round 1 Pick 26

2024 4th Rounder

Received:

Round 2 Pick 12

Round 3 Pick 11

Round 4 Pick 10

43: R2 P12 TE Darnell Washington - Georgia

Washington was too good to pass up here. Dallas needs to be dealing in creating mismatches and adding him to CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard gives three players who can win whenever wherever. Not to mention, he’s an absolute mammoth when it comes to blocking.

Darnell Washington pushing the sled then other TEs for reference. 😳 Some GM is gonna get an extra OL who is also fast and can catch. pic.twitter.com/lIU20evvxV — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) March 5, 2023

Darnell Washington highlights. First round TE. pic.twitter.com/PVSgPOMiev — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) March 5, 2023

58: R2 P27 CB D.J. Turner - Michigan

Turner ran a blazing 4.26 at the combine and though he doesn’t fit the size profile Dallas normally covets in their cornerbacks, he’s shown the ability to use that speed in addition to having coverage talent. Don’t let the size fool you, either.

Turner held his own repeatedly against WRU, aka Ohio State.

74: R3 P11 WR Marvin Mims - Oklahoma

The Cowboys’ biggest need in their wide receiver room is speed, and Mims has that. Running a 4.38s 40-yard dash, Mims is an absolute burner who has experience being the deep-play threat, averaging over 20 yards a reception in 2022.

Trade Back from 3.27

Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs

Sent:

Round 3 Pick 27

Received:

Round 3 Pick 32

Round 4 Pick 20

95: R3 P32 RB Tyjae Spears - Tulane

If the Cowboys don’t sign Tony Pollard to an extension, then Spears is his obvious replacement for 2024 and a compliment until then. They have very similar running styles with shiftiness and ability to glide away from contact.

112: R4 P10 LB Nick Herbig - Wisconsin

Herbig is a linebacker but he’s really the replacement for the hybrid LB-pass rusher role.

122: R4 P20 LB DeMarvion Overshown - Texas

The Cowboys are going to pick a linebacker every draft, sometimes twice. Adding Overshown to a tandem of Damone Clark, Jabril Cox and Devin Harper, along with whatever veteran the club signs in the offseason makes sense. Overshown has the ability to be the hybrid safety role Dallas loves to use.

129: R4 P27 RB Kenny McIntosh - Georgia

While Spears is a one-to-one replacement for Pollard, McIntosh also offers a ton of pass-catching ability. He’s not just that, though, able to power through tackles. A combination of these two runners will cause fits for days for defenses.

161: R5 P26 DL Jerrod Clark - Coastal Carolina

169: R5 P34 G Jaylon Thomas - SMU

176: R5 P41 S Brandon Hill - Pittsburgh

212: R6 P35 CB Rejzohn Wright - Oregon State

Nahshon’s little brother has an intriguing skillset.

244: R7 P27 QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson - UCLA

Dallas needs a practice quarterback who can help them practice against running QBs.

