Final 53-man roster projection for Cardinals before final cuts

The Arizona Cardinals have wrapped up their preseason schedule. They made trades to both add clarity and intrigue to how the final roster will be built.

Final roster cutdown day is Tuesday.

This is our last set of projections for the final roster.

Quarterback

The Dobbs deal makes it clear that Murray will start the season on PUP and have to miss at least the first four games.

How will the depth chart look? That is a different conversation.

Running back

Corey Clement is player No. 54 for me. He doesn’t make the cut because I have the Cardinals keeping 10 offensive linemen because of the injuries to Jon Gaines and Dennis Daley.

Wide receiver

There are a number of guys who could be the sixth receiver but they don’t have room for another. Watch out for Daniel Arias, Kaden Davis or Davion Davis.

Tight end

Whiteheart could be a practice squad guy. He has gotten a lot of playing time in the preseason on offense and special teams.

Offensive line

What to watch is what happens with Daley and Gaines. Gaines injured his knee and perhaps that could lead to landing on injured reserve to start the season. Daley injured his ankle.

That is why they have 10 linemen in this projection.

Howerton makes it for versatility. He gives them a backup center if Gaines can’t play for a while and can play guard and tackle. He played left tackle in the preseason finale.

Defensive line

Rashard Lawrence doesn’t make it.

Outside linebacker

I don’t know what to think about Myjai Sanders. Dimukeje was held out of the game on Saturday, which means he is hurt or a lock. He played well in the preseason and played a ton on special teams. Luketa also feels like a lock after also playing fullback.

They can’t keep seven here, so I don’t know what they are going to do.

Inside linebacker

I could see Barnes getting cut. Kyle Soelle is probably a practice squad guy for special teams.

Cornerback

I am not convicted about Matthew. Bobby Price played a ton on special teams. That fourth spot could be interchangeable. Price, Nate Hairston or Kris Boyd might be the last guy.

Safety

With Isaiah Simmons traded away, there are two safety spots.

Chachere seems to be a certainty. The fourth spot is up for grabs. I think Moffatt gets it, though JuJu Hughes could be the guy. Keep an eye on undrafted rookie Kendell Brooks.

Specialists

No questions here.

