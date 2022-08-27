Final 53-man roster projection addresses Cowboys LT issue, depth at WR, DL

The Dallas Cowboys have completed their exhibition schedule and now have until 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday to whittle their offseason roster down to the regular season version. Dallas will have a 53-man roster, like all other teams and depending on one decision will have either a 16-man or 17-man practice squad to form the following day.

Breaking down the current 81-man offseason roster, it feels as if the Cowboys have 45 guys who have secured a place, another six who are more-than-likely names and then four players who will be part of a returnable-IR shuffle on Tuesday into Wednesday. Of the six more-than-likelies, those are players who could be involved in trades, or swapped out with guys currently identified as practice squad candidates.

In this prediction, the Cowboys have eight rookies make the big club with another eight on the practice squad. Of the eight on the 53, two are UDFAs while two drafted rooks end up on the practice squad.

Here’s a complete breakdown of how the roster should look come Tuesday.

Quarterbacks

I’m sure he’s on the team:

Dak Prescott

Pretty sure he makes it:

Will Grier

Making it, but moving to IR:

None

Cut but coming right back:

None

Cut to go to practice squad:

Cooper Rush

Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:

None

Cut cut:

Ben DiNucci

Position Notes:

While it appears that the Cowboys have decided Rush is Prescott’s backup based on his limited work Friday night, and Grier not taking the job by storm, for some reason I think Grier gets the nod.

Part of that is the club wouldn’t have to protect Rush to get him on the practice squad. The staff has proven they can create a winning gameplan around a limited backup (Rush’s win over the Vikings). Why wouldn’t they feel confident they could do the same with the more athletic Grier?

Running Backs

I’m sure he’s on the team:

Ezekiel Elliott

Tony Pollard

Rico Dowdle

Pretty sure he makes it:

None

Making it, but moving to IR:

None

Cut but coming right back:

None

Cut to go to practice squad:

Malik Davis (R)

Story continues

Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:

Aaron Shampklin (IR)

Cut cut:

None

Position Notes:

Shampklin’s injury likely makes him a stash until 2023 when either Elliott or Pollard could be gone (or both). Davis should be fine making it to the practice squad and could easily see action during the season. There was some trepidation knowing Dallas wants to extensively use Elliott and Pollard, in not carrying four backs, but Kavontae Turpin is going to take some of the gadget load off of Pollard’s plate.

Wide Receivers

I’m sure he’s on the team:

CeeDee Lamb

Michael Gallup

Noah Brown

Jalen Tolbert (R)

Kavontae Turpin

Pretty sure he makes it:

Simi Fehoko

Making it, but moving to IR:

James Washington

Cut but coming right back:

None

Cut to go to practice squad:

Dennis Houston (R)

Brandon Smith

T.J. Vasher

Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:

None

Cut cut:

Dontario Drummond

Position Notes:

Pretty sure Washington makes it, though there’s a clear argument for cutting him outright. I think Dallas can play it safe and his salary isn’t big enough to worry about guaranteeing it for the full season. Honestly Fehoko could be swapped out in favor of either Houston or Smith, but it feels like he’ll get the nod due to draft pedigree.

Tight Ends

I’m sure he’s on the team:

Dalton Schultz

Jake Ferguson (R)

Peyton Hendershot (R)

Pretty sure he makes it:

None

Making it, but moving to IR:

None

Cut but coming right back:

None

Cut to go to practice squad:

Sean McKeon

Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:

None

Cut cut:

None

Position Notes:

McKeon seems to be injured all the time, so while he was penciled in as TE2 to start the offseason he’s certainly behind Ferguson and now probably behind Hendershot.

Offensive Line

I’m sure he’s on the team:

Tyler Smith (R)

Connor McGovern

Tyler Biadasz

Zack Martin

Terence Steele

Matt Waletzko (R)

Matt Farniok

Pretty sure he makes it:

Josh Ball

Making it, but moving to IR:

Tyron Smith

Cut but coming right back:

None

Cut to go to practice squad:

Aviante Collins

Isaac Alarcon

Alec Lindstrom (R)

James Empey (R)

Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:

None

Cut cut:

Braylon Jones

Amon Simon

Position Notes:

A lot to sort through here.

Tyr. Smith makes the roster but only to be moved to IR. Waletzko showed better at LT than Josh Ball did, and if he doesn’t get shut down for the year he should be the backup LT. Ball and Collins are really a toss-up for backup right tackle behind Steele.

Tyl. Smith gets the nod as starting LT here, but that’s only if the Cowboys don’t trade for a veteran or sign one of the free agents in the coming days. If that happens, Smith moves back to guard and Ball could be released/sent to the PS.

Defensive Ends

I’m sure he’s on the team:

DeMarcus Lawrence

Dorance Armstrong

Sam Williams (R)

Chauncey Golston

Dante Fowler

Pretty sure he makes it:

Tarell Basham

Making it, but moving to IR:

None

Cut but coming right back:

None

Cut to go to practice squad:

Mika Tafua (R)

Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:

None

Cut cut:

Big Kay Bryant

Position Notes:

I’ve made the argument several times it doesn’t make much sense to carry six DEs with Parsons counting as a LB. Basham feels like the odd-man out and the first on the chopping block as either a trade candidate or the guy who is released should depth be found outside the org at another position.

Defensive Tackles

I’m sure he’s on the team:

Osa Odighizuwa

Neville Gallimore

Quinton Bohanna

Pretty sure he makes it:

Carlos Watkins

Trysten Hill

Making it, but moving to IR:

None

Cut but coming right back:

None

Cut to go to practice squad:

John Ridgeway (R)

Josiah Bronson

Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:

None

Cut cut:

None

Position Notes:

The Cowboys will almost certainly carry four DTs, but five are worthy. This list does not include fifth-round pick from Arkansas, John Ridgeway, who wasn’t very impressive in his preseason snaps.

Hill could be trade bait, but for now he and Carlos Watkins are both penciled in.

Linebackers

I’m sure he’s on the team:

Micah Parsons

Anthony Barr

Leighton Vander Esch

Jabril Cox

Luke Gifford

Pretty sure he makes it:

None

Making it, but moving to IR:

None

Cut but coming right back:

None

Cut to go to practice squad:

Devin Harper (R)

Malik Jefferson

Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:

Damone Clark (Reserve/NFI)

Cut cut:

Storey Jackson

Position Notes:

Sneaking Harper to the practice squad could be dicey, but he would be early depth while Clark works his way towards a debut in time.

Cornerbacks

I’m sure he’s on the team:

Trevon Diggs

Anthony Brown

Jourdan Lewis

DaRon Bland (R)

Nahshon Wright

Kelvin Joseph

Pretty sure he makes it:

None

Making it, but moving to IR:

None

Cut but coming right back:

None

Cut to go to practice squad:

None

Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:

None

Cut cut:

Isaac Taylor-Stuart

Position Notes:

It makes no sense not to carry six CBs as there’s literally a backup for each of the three starting positions.

Safeties

I’m sure he’s on the team:

Jayron Kearse

Malik Hooker

Donovan Wilson

Israel Mukuamu

Markquese Bell (R)

Pretty sure he makes it:

None

Making it, but moving to IR:

None

Cut but coming right back:

None

Cut to go to practice squad:

Juanyeh Thomas (R)

Tyler Coyle

Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:

None

Cut cut:

None

Position Notes:

This is the way. Dallas listed three safety roles on their opening unofficial depth chart, so how could they possibly carry only four safeties? Mukuamu and Bell have earned it, and the club should have seen enough out of Thomas and Coyle to bring them back to the practice squad if they aren’t claimed.

Special Teams

I’m sure he’s on the team:

Brett Maher

Bryan Anger

Pretty sure he makes it:

None

Making it, but moving to IR:

None

Cut but coming right back:

Jake McQuaide

C.J. Goodwin

Cut to go to practice squad:

None

Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:

None

Cut cut:

None

Position Notes:

John “Bones” Fassel has four guys on the roster strictly for ST with no other roles… for now. If things get crowded, Goodwin could easily end up being an odd-man out and released should a trade for an outside player be for a future draft pick instead of sending a player away.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire