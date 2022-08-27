Final 53-man roster projection addresses Cowboys LT issue, depth at WR, DL
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Dallas CowboysLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Dontario DrummondAmerican football player (born 1997)LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Ezekiel ElliottAmerican football playerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Cooper RushAmerican football quarterbackLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Dak PrescottAmerican football playerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Terence SteeleAmerican football offensive tackleLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Dalton SchultzAmerican football tight endLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Zack MartinAmerican football playerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- CeeDee LambAmerican-football playerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Dallas Cowboys have completed their exhibition schedule and now have until 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday to whittle their offseason roster down to the regular season version. Dallas will have a 53-man roster, like all other teams and depending on one decision will have either a 16-man or 17-man practice squad to form the following day.
Breaking down the current 81-man offseason roster, it feels as if the Cowboys have 45 guys who have secured a place, another six who are more-than-likely names and then four players who will be part of a returnable-IR shuffle on Tuesday into Wednesday. Of the six more-than-likelies, those are players who could be involved in trades, or swapped out with guys currently identified as practice squad candidates.
In this prediction, the Cowboys have eight rookies make the big club with another eight on the practice squad. Of the eight on the 53, two are UDFAs while two drafted rooks end up on the practice squad.
Here’s a complete breakdown of how the roster should look come Tuesday.
Quarterbacks
I’m sure he’s on the team:
Dak Prescott
Pretty sure he makes it:
Will Grier
Making it, but moving to IR:
None
Cut but coming right back:
None
Cut to go to practice squad:
Cooper Rush
Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:
None
Cut cut:
Ben DiNucci
Position Notes:
While it appears that the Cowboys have decided Rush is Prescott’s backup based on his limited work Friday night, and Grier not taking the job by storm, for some reason I think Grier gets the nod.
Part of that is the club wouldn’t have to protect Rush to get him on the practice squad. The staff has proven they can create a winning gameplan around a limited backup (Rush’s win over the Vikings). Why wouldn’t they feel confident they could do the same with the more athletic Grier?
Running Backs
I’m sure he’s on the team:
Ezekiel Elliott
Tony Pollard
Rico Dowdle
Pretty sure he makes it:
None
Making it, but moving to IR:
None
Cut but coming right back:
None
Cut to go to practice squad:
Malik Davis (R)
Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:
Aaron Shampklin (IR)
Cut cut:
None
Position Notes:
Shampklin’s injury likely makes him a stash until 2023 when either Elliott or Pollard could be gone (or both). Davis should be fine making it to the practice squad and could easily see action during the season. There was some trepidation knowing Dallas wants to extensively use Elliott and Pollard, in not carrying four backs, but Kavontae Turpin is going to take some of the gadget load off of Pollard’s plate.
Wide Receivers
I’m sure he’s on the team:
CeeDee Lamb
Michael Gallup
Noah Brown
Jalen Tolbert (R)
Kavontae Turpin
Pretty sure he makes it:
Simi Fehoko
Making it, but moving to IR:
James Washington
Cut but coming right back:
None
Cut to go to practice squad:
Dennis Houston (R)
Brandon Smith
T.J. Vasher
Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:
None
Cut cut:
Dontario Drummond
Position Notes:
Pretty sure Washington makes it, though there’s a clear argument for cutting him outright. I think Dallas can play it safe and his salary isn’t big enough to worry about guaranteeing it for the full season. Honestly Fehoko could be swapped out in favor of either Houston or Smith, but it feels like he’ll get the nod due to draft pedigree.
Tight Ends
I’m sure he’s on the team:
Dalton Schultz
Jake Ferguson (R)
Peyton Hendershot (R)
Pretty sure he makes it:
None
Making it, but moving to IR:
None
Cut but coming right back:
None
Cut to go to practice squad:
Sean McKeon
Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:
None
Cut cut:
None
Position Notes:
McKeon seems to be injured all the time, so while he was penciled in as TE2 to start the offseason he’s certainly behind Ferguson and now probably behind Hendershot.
Offensive Line
I’m sure he’s on the team:
Tyler Smith (R)
Connor McGovern
Tyler Biadasz
Zack Martin
Terence Steele
Matt Waletzko (R)
Matt Farniok
Pretty sure he makes it:
Josh Ball
Making it, but moving to IR:
Tyron Smith
Cut but coming right back:
None
Cut to go to practice squad:
Aviante Collins
Isaac Alarcon
Alec Lindstrom (R)
James Empey (R)
Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:
None
Cut cut:
Braylon Jones
Amon Simon
Position Notes:
A lot to sort through here.
Tyr. Smith makes the roster but only to be moved to IR. Waletzko showed better at LT than Josh Ball did, and if he doesn’t get shut down for the year he should be the backup LT. Ball and Collins are really a toss-up for backup right tackle behind Steele.
Tyl. Smith gets the nod as starting LT here, but that’s only if the Cowboys don’t trade for a veteran or sign one of the free agents in the coming days. If that happens, Smith moves back to guard and Ball could be released/sent to the PS.
Defensive Ends
I’m sure he’s on the team:
DeMarcus Lawrence
Dorance Armstrong
Sam Williams (R)
Chauncey Golston
Dante Fowler
Pretty sure he makes it:
Tarell Basham
Making it, but moving to IR:
None
Cut but coming right back:
None
Cut to go to practice squad:
Mika Tafua (R)
Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:
None
Cut cut:
Big Kay Bryant
Position Notes:
I’ve made the argument several times it doesn’t make much sense to carry six DEs with Parsons counting as a LB. Basham feels like the odd-man out and the first on the chopping block as either a trade candidate or the guy who is released should depth be found outside the org at another position.
Defensive Tackles
I’m sure he’s on the team:
Osa Odighizuwa
Neville Gallimore
Quinton Bohanna
Pretty sure he makes it:
Carlos Watkins
Trysten Hill
Making it, but moving to IR:
None
Cut but coming right back:
None
Cut to go to practice squad:
John Ridgeway (R)
Josiah Bronson
Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:
None
Cut cut:
None
Position Notes:
The Cowboys will almost certainly carry four DTs, but five are worthy. This list does not include fifth-round pick from Arkansas, John Ridgeway, who wasn’t very impressive in his preseason snaps.
Hill could be trade bait, but for now he and Carlos Watkins are both penciled in.
Linebackers
I’m sure he’s on the team:
Micah Parsons
Anthony Barr
Leighton Vander Esch
Jabril Cox
Luke Gifford
Pretty sure he makes it:
None
Making it, but moving to IR:
None
Cut but coming right back:
None
Cut to go to practice squad:
Devin Harper (R)
Malik Jefferson
Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:
Damone Clark (Reserve/NFI)
Cut cut:
Storey Jackson
Position Notes:
Sneaking Harper to the practice squad could be dicey, but he would be early depth while Clark works his way towards a debut in time.
Cornerbacks
I’m sure he’s on the team:
Trevon Diggs
Anthony Brown
Jourdan Lewis
DaRon Bland (R)
Nahshon Wright
Kelvin Joseph
Pretty sure he makes it:
None
Making it, but moving to IR:
None
Cut but coming right back:
None
Cut to go to practice squad:
None
Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:
None
Cut cut:
Isaac Taylor-Stuart
Position Notes:
It makes no sense not to carry six CBs as there’s literally a backup for each of the three starting positions.
Safeties
I’m sure he’s on the team:
Jayron Kearse
Malik Hooker
Donovan Wilson
Israel Mukuamu
Markquese Bell (R)
Pretty sure he makes it:
None
Making it, but moving to IR:
None
Cut but coming right back:
None
Cut to go to practice squad:
Juanyeh Thomas (R)
Tyler Coyle
Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:
None
Cut cut:
None
Position Notes:
This is the way. Dallas listed three safety roles on their opening unofficial depth chart, so how could they possibly carry only four safeties? Mukuamu and Bell have earned it, and the club should have seen enough out of Thomas and Coyle to bring them back to the practice squad if they aren’t claimed.
Special Teams
I’m sure he’s on the team:
Brett Maher
Bryan Anger
Pretty sure he makes it:
None
Making it, but moving to IR:
None
Cut but coming right back:
Jake McQuaide
C.J. Goodwin
Cut to go to practice squad:
None
Going to PUP/NFI/Season-ending IR:
None
Cut cut:
None
Position Notes:
John “Bones” Fassel has four guys on the roster strictly for ST with no other roles… for now. If things get crowded, Goodwin could easily end up being an odd-man out and released should a trade for an outside player be for a future draft pick instead of sending a player away.