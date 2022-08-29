Final 53-man roster projection for Browns

The preseason is over but the regular season is still almost two weeks away which leaves a gap for football fans to enjoy the start of college football. For NFL fans, the initial 53-man roster and subsequent adjustments after is the biggest storyline for a few days until prep for Week 1 begins.

For the Cleveland Browns, Tuesday’s cutdown day could get very interesting but it is the possibility of trades or additions after the initial cuts that might be the most important. Already, we’ve had reports of players who will not make the initial 53-man roster.

Who will? Before the final preseason game with the Chicago Bears, we shared a look at what the 53-man could look like. After that game, there are just a few changes:

Quarterback - 2

Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs will lead the way while Josh Rosen could make the practice squad but an addition from outside the team for that role wouldn’t be surprising.

Running Back - 4

Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson and Jerome Ford

The Browns have taken calls on Johnson and Hunt as well as John Kelly, who they’d like to keep on the practice squad. In the end, Johnson could be moved while Kelly is more likely to be cut than anything.

Tight Ends - 3

David Njoku, Harrison Bryant and outside acquisition

A change and a cheat here. First, Johnny Stanton hasn’t done enough to lock up a spot on the roster but is still in the running. Second, Miller Forristall could be the initial third tight end but this is an area that they are likely to find someone from outside the organization.

Wide Receiver - 6

Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, David Bell, Anthony Schwartz, Demetric Felton and Mike Harley Jr.

A change here with Michael Woods II possibly going to the PUP list and Harley making the team with his return skills valued. While there is a chance of adding a receiver outside the roster, the team doesn’t have a ton of draft assets to trade. Perhaps a player-for-player deal will work here instead for someone like Denzel Mims.

Offensive Line - 10

Starters: Jedrick Wills, Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller and Jack Conklin

Backups: James Hudson, Blake Hance, Michael Dunn, Drew Forbes and Chris Hubbard

Perhaps reading too much into Forbes playing with the starters in place of Bitonio but moving him in for Hjalte Frodholdt today. A lot of depth here as Brock Hoffman doesn’t stick around despite a good preseason. Dunn took the center snaps while Hoffman was at right guard against the Bears.

Defensive End - 5

Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Alex Wright, Isaiah Thomas and Isaac Rochell

Another change here as Chase Winovich hasn’t played enough in the preseason to garner a roster spot. A place on PUP could be a possibility but “you can’t make the club from the tub” is a strong belief in the NFL. If Winovich was healthy and played, he’d be on the roster for sure.

Defensive Tackles - 4

Taven Bryan, Jordan Elliott, Tommy Togiai and Perrion Winfrey

Same four. Glen Logan is reportedly gone but could be a practice squad candidate.

Linebacker - 5

Anthony Walker Jr., Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, Jacob Phillips and Tony Fields II

Sticking with the same five but another, like Dakota Allen, could make the roster for his special teams ability.

Cornerback - 6

Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Greedy Williams, Martin Emerson, AJ Green and Shaun Jolly

Teams have talked about trying to trade for Williams but the return may not be valuable enough to make a deal happen. The final spot came down to Herb Miller versus Jolly. Miller has played well on special teams but Jolly provides depth at slot corner which won out.

Safety - 5

John Johnson III, Grant Delpit, Ronnie Harrison, D’Anthony Bell and Richard LeCounte III

With an extra roster spot to play with due to Winovich’s limited playing time, Bell gets added. The undrafted rookie has done well to create turnovers and will be helpful on special teams.

Special Teams - 3

Cade York, Corey Bojorquez and Charley Hughlett

There are no other internal options and these three have shown very well so far this offseason. That York missing a 58-yarder is a big deal tells you how far up expectations have gone for this unit.

