Final 53-man roster prediction for New Orleans Saints

It’s always tough to put a final roster together. That’s a challenging prediction to make even with the benefit of a full slate of preseason games and practices with other teams to evaluate. This year, the New Orleans Saints don’t have either big data point, having had to cancel their third exhibition game (meaning they played half as many as we’ve seen before) due to Hurricane Ida and missing out on inter-squad training sessions because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s logistical hurdles.

Still, I’ll give it a shot ahead of the NFL deadline on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 3 p.m. CT. I won’t be shocked if I get, like, a dozen of these predictions wrong. The Saints coaches making these decisions know so much more than I ever will. But here’s my best guess after the summer so far, position by position.

Quarterbacks (3)

New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Jameis Winston (2) and Taysom Hill (7) talk about a play during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, La. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP)

No surprises here. Trevor Siemian should get on the practice squad, and didn't play well enough to take Book's spot on the roster (though I don't expect Book to dress on game days until Hill has added enough muscle mass to play his slash position again). Maybe another team makes a surprising trade for the rookie after Book was floated in trade talks by ESPN's broadcast team during the Jaguars game, which opens the door for Siemian.

Running backs (5)

New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones (37) runs after a catch during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Alvin Kamara, Tony Jones Jr., Devonta Freeman, Dwayne Washington, Alex Armah Jr. (fullback)

Cuts: Latavius Murray

Story continues

It wouldn't shock me if the Saints overlooked Murray's ugly preseason and kept him anyway, owing to his greater body of work with New Orleans. He's been a great backup until hitting a wall this August. But his low level of recent play and the potential salary cap saved in a release or trade (over $3.1 million) is worth it. Also, Armah quietly won the fullback competition when Sutton Smith was waived recently. Serves me right for not sticking with Armah in my last roster model.

Tight ends (3)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Juwan Johnson (83) stetches during NFL football training camp practice at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La,. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Adam Trautman, Juwan Johnson, Nick Vannett

Cuts: Garrett Griffin, Ethan Wolf

Now that we know there's a chance one or both of Trautman and Vannett could return from injuries for Week 1, I'm comfortable trying to sneak Griffin onto the practice squad with Wolf instead of carrying four tight ends on the opening-day roster. Johnson has benefited from their absences by playing more snaps at tight end in practice and could be a sneaky-good weapon out of the gate if defenses overlook him. It's way too soon to say if Trautman and Johnson are a long-term tandem worth believing in, but they've got a great opportunity in front of them.

Wide receivers (6)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) pulls in a touchdown reception against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith, Ty Montgomery, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Easop Winston, Kawaan Baker

Cuts: Chris Hogan, Kevin White

Unavailable: Michael Thomas (injury), Deonte Harris (suspension expected)

Smith is the pivot-point to watch. If he continues to miss practice and ends up starting the year on injured reserve, rostering Hogan makes sense. If Smith is available then this lineup looks realistic. White could get a look on the practice squad since teams are still allowed to keep a handful of veterans with unlimited NFL experience. It's worth noting we still haven't gotten official word on Harris' anticipated two-game suspension. If it isn't handed down at the start of the season, maybe it drops later.

Offensive line (9)

Jul 31, 2021; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead (72) looks on during a New Orleans Saints training camp session at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

T Terron Armstead, T Ryan Ramczyk, T James Hurst, T Landon Young, G Andrus Peat, G Cesar Ruiz, G Will Clapp, G Calvin Throckmorton, C Erik McCoy

Cuts: T Derrick Kelly, T Jordan Mills, G J.R. Sweezy, G Caleb Benenoch, C Christian Montano

Losing Ethan Greenidge hurts, but the Saints can absorb the hit with versatile tackle-guard options in Hurst, Throckmorton, and even Peat. Hurst and Young have taken a lot of snaps on the right side in case the Saints need to really shake things up. McCoy has been an ironman at center, but Clapp is well-positioned to fill in for him (and Throckmorton can snap the ball too in an emergency). New Orleans is one of the few teams to dress eight linemen on game days, so it's good to see how deep they run there.

Special teams (3)

New Orleans Saints place kicker Wil Lutz (3) kicks a field goal as punter Blake Gillikin (4) holds the ball after being snapped by long snapper Zach Wood (49) during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

LS Zach Wood, P Blake Gillikin, K Aldrick Rosas

Unavailable: Wil Lutz (injury)

Rosas is the kicker until he isn't. Lutz is going to miss extensive time on injured reserve, though he is expected to return some time this season. The Saints should monitor the waiver wire and bring in more kickers to compete for the job in the days leading up to Week 1, but so far it's Rosas' job to lose. Congratulations to Gillikin on winning the battle at punter.

Defensive line (9)

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) stretches during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

E Cameron Jordan, E Marcus Davenport, E Payton Turner, E Tanoh Kpassagnon, E Carl Granderson, T Albert Huggins, T Christian Ringo, T Malcolm Roach, T Shy Tuttle

Cuts: T Josiah Bronson, T R.J. McIntosh, T Damion Square

Unavailable: T David Onyemata (suspension)

There's no position I have less confidence in my picks than at defensive tackle. It's a difficult group to evaluate even with the benefits of extensive preseason game tape and detailed training camp reports. Losing their best player for six games doesn't help. But right now my guess is the same as it has been, with the Saints keeping their most-experienced remaining options. Is it too late to see if Geno Atkins is willing to play for cheap?

Linebackers (6)

New Orleans Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander (58) runs a drill during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Demario Davis, Kwon Alexander, Zack Baun, Pete Werner, Kaden Elliss, Chase Hansen

Cuts: Andrew Dowell, Wynton McManis, Shaq Smith

No position group lost more with the Cardinals game's cancelation than the linebacker corps. Hansen, Dowell, and slightly distantly, McManis have been locked in a gridlock for that last roster spot, and at the end of the day I'm going with the best-experienced of the bunch. Hansen has gotten on the field in the regular season and plays on all the special teams units. If he's active on game days he should be less mistake-prone than his competition. Still, Dowell and McManis can play and the Saints should hope they return to the practice squad.

Defensive backs (9)

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) in a coverage drill during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La,. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

S Marcus Williams, S Malcolm Jenkins, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S J.T. Gray, S/CB P.J. Williams, CB Marshon Lattimore, CB Ken Crawley, CB Paulson Adebo, CB Grant Haley

Cuts: S Eric Burrell, S Deuce Wallace, S Jeff Heath CB Bryan Mills, CB Natrell Jamerson, CB KeiVarae Russell

This is me frantically flashing a Batman signal and hoping for the Saints to finally add a starting-quality cornerback after months without results. Even if Lattimore gets his desired multiyear contract extension before the season starts, I'll have to see it to believe that Crawley has turned a corner and should be starting ahead of Adebo (who, ideally, would be the team's dime back instead of P.J. Williams). Just getting someone with something to his name would give me greater confidence in the group.

1

1