Final 53-man roster prediction for Green Bay Packers

A full training camp and three preseason games are in the books for the Green Bay Packers. No more guessing based on incomplete information. It’s time to make a final 53-man roster prediction before all 32 teams trim rosters by Tuesday’s deadline.

Here is Packers Wire’s final 53-man roster projection for 2021. It is a conservative prediction that prioritized the safest options possible for a team entering a Super Bowl or bust type of season.

Quarterback (2)

Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Keep: Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love Rodgers and Love are both healthy. A team doesn't need more than a three-time NFL MVP and a first-round pick on the roster at quarterback. Kurt Benkert should head to waivers and then return on the practice squad as the No. 3 quarterback once he clears. And there's a very good chance he'll clear waivers.

Running back (3)

Green Bay Packers running back Kylin Hill (32) runs for a touchdown during their preseason game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The Houston Texans beat the Green Bay Packers 26-7.

Keep: Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, Kylin Hill This is a terrific, three-deep running back group. Hill made it complete with an outstanding summer. The Packers might be tempted to keep four running backs, but the better bet is retaining either Dexter Williams or Patrick Taylor on the practice squad.

Wide receivers (6)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Keep: Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Malik Taylor, Amari Rodgers This one simplified fast when Devin Funchess went to injured reserve and Malik Taylor dominated the preseason. Reggie Begelton or Juwann Winfree could return on the practice squad for extra depth at receiver.

Tight end (4)

(AP Photo/David Berding)

Keep: Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Dominique Dafney Bronson Kaufusi looked good as a blocker in the preseason finale, but he shouldn't pass up the versatile and athletic Dafney for the fourth spot. Jace Sternberger will start the season on the suspended list and won't count on the 53. Maybe Kaufusi returns to work on his conversion to tight end on the practice squad.

Offensive line (10)

Green Bay Packers' Royce Newman and Josh Myers warm up before a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Keep: David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Billy Turner, Josh Myers, Royce Newman, Lucas Patrick, Jon Runyan, Dennis Kelly, Yosh Nijman, Ben Braden In this scenario, Bakhtiari starts the season on the 53-man roster but probably doesn't play return to play right away. The Packers are going to play it safe with him, but it doesn't sound like he's still more than six weeks away from returning. The cost here is sending Cole Van Lanen to waivers, hoping for a return on the practice squad. I wouldn't like risking a young player with a future at right tackle, but Van Lanen struggled in Buffalo. This would be a deep and experienced offensive line even if Bakhtiari has to miss a few games.

Defensive line (6)

Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

Keep: Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Kingsley Keke, TJ Slaton, Tyler Lancaster, Jack Heflin Heflin was terrific throughout the preseason and earned a roster spot. He could push Lancaster, a similar player, off the team, but I think the Packers play it safe (again) and keep both. Newcomer Abdullah Anderson might be worth keeping on the practice squad.

Outside linebacker (4)

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Keep: Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith, Rashan Gary, Jonathan Garvin Arguably no position battle was more underwhelming this summer than the fourth edge rusher spot. Garvin flashed a few times in Buffalo, and he's the recent draft pick, so he gets the job. The Packers can probably stash Tipa Galeai, Delontae Scott or Chauncey Rivers on the practice squad as an emergency option should Za'Darius Smith's back injury keep him out.

Inside linebacker (5)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Keep: Krys Barnes, De'Vondre Campbell, Oren Burks, Ty Summers, Isaiah McDuffie By keeping Burks, Summers and McDuffie as the backups, the Packers have the core of the special teams group in place. McDuffie probably earned a roster spot with a terrific finale in Buffalo. Ray Wilborn will be a perfect player for the practice squad.

Cornerback (6)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Keep: Jaire Alexander, Kevin King, Chandon Sullivan, Eric Stokes, Shemar Jean-Charles, Issac Yiadom I went back and forth on this one a hundred times. Cutting Kabion Ento would be tough, but his tackling issues as a converted receiver are very real, and it's a big issue for a guy expected to play special teams. Yiadom is more experienced and more physical, so he makes the cut as the No. 5 corner. Jean-Charles needs at least a year before he'll be ready to play, but the Packers should keep him. Stephen Denmark flashed in coverage against the Bills and could be a nice stash on the practice squad.

Safety (4)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Keep: Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage, Henry Black, Vernon Scott Keeping four safeties might be risky if Scott is still injured, but the Packers can be confident in getting either Innis Gaines or Christian Uphoff through waivers and onto the practice squad as a call-up option. Black is locked in as the No. 3 safety after the Packers lost Will Redmond for the year.

Specialists (3)

Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK

Keep: Mason Crosby, JK Scott, Hunter Bradley Nothing overly inspiring about this group, but the Packers don't have competition on the roster at punter or long snapper, so an addition would have to come after the initial 53-man roster.

