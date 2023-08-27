Final 53-man roster prediction for the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up the preseason on Saturday, taking on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. Now, they are tasked with cutting their roster down to 53 players by Tuesday at 4:00 PM ET.

The Raiders have some very difficult cuts on their hands and they are expected to make a few trades and/or waiver claims this week as they round out their roster.

But before then, here is our projection for the 53-man roster for the Las Vegas Raiders:

Quarterback (3)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Jimmy Garoppolo

Backups: Brian Hoyer, Aidan O’Connell

Running back/Fullback (5)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

RB Starter: Josh Jacobs

FB Starter: Jakob Johnson

Backups: Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden

Receiver (6)

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Renfrow

Backups: Tre Tucker, DeAndre Carter, Phillip Dorsett

Tight end (3)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Michael Mayer

Backups: Austin Hooper, Jesper Horsted

Offensive line (9)

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: Kolton Miller, Dylan Parham, Andre James, Greg Van Roten, Jermaine Eluemunor

Backups: Thayer Munford, Alex Bars, Justin Herron, Dalton Wagner

Defensive line (10)

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Starters: Maxx Crosby, Bilal Nichols, Jerry Tillery, Chandler Jones

Backups: Tyree Wilson, Byron Young, Malcolm Koonce, John Jenkins, Matthew Butler, Neil Farrell Jr.

Linebacker (4)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: Divine Deablo, Robert Spillane

Backups: Luke Masterson, Curtis Bolton

Cornerback (5)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Peters, Jakorian Bennett, Nate Hobbs (slot)

Backups: David Long Jr., Amik Robertson

Safety (5)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: Marcus Epps, Tre’von Moehrig

Backups: Chris Smith II, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Roderic Teamer

Specialist (3)

(AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Kicker: Daniel Carlson

Punter: AJ Cole

Long snapper: Jacob Bobenmoyer

