Final 53-man roster prediction for the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up the preseason on Saturday, taking on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. Now, they are tasked with cutting their roster down to 53 players by Tuesday at 4:00 PM ET.
The Raiders have some very difficult cuts on their hands and they are expected to make a few trades and/or waiver claims this week as they round out their roster.
But before then, here is our projection for the 53-man roster for the Las Vegas Raiders:
Quarterback (3)
Starter: Jimmy Garoppolo
Backups: Brian Hoyer, Aidan O’Connell
Running back/Fullback (5)
RB Starter: Josh Jacobs
FB Starter: Jakob Johnson
Backups: Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden
Receiver (6)
Starters: Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Renfrow
Backups: Tre Tucker, DeAndre Carter, Phillip Dorsett
Tight end (3)
Starter: Michael Mayer
Backups: Austin Hooper, Jesper Horsted
Offensive line (9)
Starters: Kolton Miller, Dylan Parham, Andre James, Greg Van Roten, Jermaine Eluemunor
Backups: Thayer Munford, Alex Bars, Justin Herron, Dalton Wagner
Defensive line (10)
Starters: Maxx Crosby, Bilal Nichols, Jerry Tillery, Chandler Jones
Backups: Tyree Wilson, Byron Young, Malcolm Koonce, John Jenkins, Matthew Butler, Neil Farrell Jr.
Linebacker (4)
Starters: Divine Deablo, Robert Spillane
Backups: Luke Masterson, Curtis Bolton
Cornerback (5)
Marcus Peters, Jakorian Bennett, Nate Hobbs (slot)
Backups: David Long Jr., Amik Robertson
Safety (5)
Starters: Marcus Epps, Tre’von Moehrig
Backups: Chris Smith II, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Roderic Teamer
Specialist (3)
Kicker: Daniel Carlson
Punter: AJ Cole
Long snapper: Jacob Bobenmoyer