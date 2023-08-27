Final 53-man roster prediction for Broncos before cuts begin
After defeating the Los Angeles Rams in their preseason finale on Saturday night, the Denver Broncos will now turn their attention toward finalizing a 53-man roster for the 2023 NFL season.
The Broncos have 90 players on the roster at the time of publication so the team will need to make 37 moves to get down to a 53-man roster by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.
Here is our final prediction before the cuts begin.
Quarterback: 2
QB1: Russell Wilson
QB2: Jarrett Stidham
Cut: Ben DiNucci
No surprises at quarterback. DiNucci could land on the practice squad.
Running back: 3
RB1: Javonte Williams
RB2: Samaje Perine
RB3: Jaleel McLaughlin
Cut: Tyler Badie, Tony Jones, Dwayne Washington
McLaughlin was a big winner in preseason and has undoubtedly secured his spot on the active roster. The Broncos might consider carrying four RBs on the 53. Either way, both Badie and Jones could be candidates for the practice squad.
Tight end/fullback: 4
TE1: Adam Trautman
TE2: Greg Dulcich
TE3: Chris Manhertz
FB: Michael Burton
Cut: Albert Okwuegbunam, Nate Adkins, Tommy Hudson
Okwuegbunam played well in the team’s preseason finale as a receiving tight end, but he continues to struggle as a blocker. If Denver carries four tight ends, Adkins might actually make it over “Albert O” due to his blocking ability.
Wide receiver: 6
WR1: (Jerry Jeudy)
WR2: Courtland Sutton
WR3: Marvin Mims
WR4: Brandon Johnson
WR5: Marquez Callaway
WR6: Lil’Jordan Humphrey
Cut: Kendall Hinton, Taylor Grimes, Montrell Washington, Michael Bandy, Josh Hammond, J.J. Koski, Nick Williams
Among our projected cuts, Hinton probably has the best chance to make the team.
Offensive line: 9
IOL: Quinn Meinerz, Ben Powers, Lloyd Cushenberry
OT: Mike McGlinchey, Garrett Bolles, Cam Fleming
OL: Quinn Bailey, Alex Palczewski, Luke Wattenberg
Cut: Alex Forsyth, Isaiah Prince, Kyle Fuller, Henry Byrd, Will Sherman, Demontrey Jacobs
The Broncos would only cut Forsyth if they are confident he can clear waivers and return on the practice squad. Palczewski played so well this summer that he seems like a lock at this point.
Defensive line: 6
DE: Zach Allen, Matt Henningsen
NT: D.J. Jones, Mike Purcell
DE: Jonathan Harris, Elijah Garcia
Cut: Tyler Lancaster, PJ Mustipher, Jordan Jackson, Tomasi Laulile, Haggai Ndubuisi
Garcia was one of the big winners of training camp. Lancaster, Mustipher and Jackson are likely all candidates for the practice squad.
Outside linebacker: 5
OLB1: Randy Gregory, Nik Bonitto
OLB2: (Baron Browning), Jonathon Cooper, Frank Clark
Cut: Aaron Patrick, Marcus Haynes, Thomas Incoom, Christopher Allen
If Browning begins the season on an injured list, Patrick would be a strong candidate to take his spot on the active roster as a key special teams player.
Inside linebacker: 4
ILB1: Josey Jewell, Drew Sanders
ILB2: Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad
Cut: Austin Ajiake, Seth Benson
Ajiake and Benson are intriguing young linebackers who could both end up on the practice squad.
Cornerback: 6
CB1: Pat Surtain, Ja’Quan McMillian
Slot: K’Waun Williams, Essang Bassey
CB2: Damarri Mathis, Riley Moss
Cut: Art Green, Tremon Smith, Faion Hicks, Delonte Hood, Fabian Moreau, Devon Key
McMillian had an excellent summer and Bassey grabbed three interceptions in preseason. Green should be a practice squad target.
Safety: 5
FS: Justin Simmons, P.J. Locke
SS: Caden Sterns, Kareem Jackson, Delarrin Turner-Yell
Cut: JL Skinner
If the Broncos think he can clear waivers, Skinner might begin his first season on the practice squad while Turner-Yell makes it as a special teams player.
Special teams: 3
K: Wil Lutz (predicted acquisition)
P: Riley Dixon
LS: Mitchell Fraboni
Cut: Brett Maher
Based on the way Sean Payton has talked about the kicker position this offseason, our guess is that Denver’s Week 1 kicker will be acquired in the coming days.