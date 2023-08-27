Final 53-man roster prediction for Broncos before cuts begin

After defeating the Los Angeles Rams in their preseason finale on Saturday night, the Denver Broncos will now turn their attention toward finalizing a 53-man roster for the 2023 NFL season.

The Broncos have 90 players on the roster at the time of publication so the team will need to make 37 moves to get down to a 53-man roster by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

Here is our final prediction before the cuts begin.

Quarterback: 2

QB1: Russell Wilson

QB2: Jarrett Stidham

Cut: Ben DiNucci

No surprises at quarterback. DiNucci could land on the practice squad.

Running back: 3

RB1: Javonte Williams

RB2: Samaje Perine

RB3: Jaleel McLaughlin

Cut: Tyler Badie, Tony Jones, Dwayne Washington

McLaughlin was a big winner in preseason and has undoubtedly secured his spot on the active roster. The Broncos might consider carrying four RBs on the 53. Either way, both Badie and Jones could be candidates for the practice squad.

Tight end/fullback: 4

TE1: Adam Trautman

TE2: Greg Dulcich

TE3: Chris Manhertz

FB: Michael Burton

Cut: Albert Okwuegbunam, Nate Adkins, Tommy Hudson

Okwuegbunam played well in the team’s preseason finale as a receiving tight end, but he continues to struggle as a blocker. If Denver carries four tight ends, Adkins might actually make it over “Albert O” due to his blocking ability.

Wide receiver: 6

WR1: (Jerry Jeudy)

WR2: Courtland Sutton

WR3: Marvin Mims

WR4: Brandon Johnson

WR5: Marquez Callaway

WR6: Lil’Jordan Humphrey

Cut: Kendall Hinton, Taylor Grimes, Montrell Washington, Michael Bandy, Josh Hammond, J.J. Koski, Nick Williams

Among our projected cuts, Hinton probably has the best chance to make the team.

Offensive line: 9

IOL: Quinn Meinerz, Ben Powers, Lloyd Cushenberry

OT: Mike McGlinchey, Garrett Bolles, Cam Fleming

OL: Quinn Bailey, Alex Palczewski, Luke Wattenberg

Cut: Alex Forsyth, Isaiah Prince, Kyle Fuller, Henry Byrd, Will Sherman, Demontrey Jacobs

The Broncos would only cut Forsyth if they are confident he can clear waivers and return on the practice squad. Palczewski played so well this summer that he seems like a lock at this point.

Defensive line: 6

DE: Zach Allen, Matt Henningsen

NT: D.J. Jones, Mike Purcell

DE: Jonathan Harris, Elijah Garcia



Cut: Tyler Lancaster, PJ Mustipher, Jordan Jackson, Tomasi Laulile, Haggai Ndubuisi

Garcia was one of the big winners of training camp. Lancaster, Mustipher and Jackson are likely all candidates for the practice squad.

Outside linebacker: 5

OLB1: Randy Gregory, Nik Bonitto

OLB2: (Baron Browning), Jonathon Cooper, Frank Clark

Cut: Aaron Patrick, Marcus Haynes, Thomas Incoom, Christopher Allen

If Browning begins the season on an injured list, Patrick would be a strong candidate to take his spot on the active roster as a key special teams player.

Inside linebacker: 4

ILB1: Josey Jewell, Drew Sanders

ILB2: Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad

Cut: Austin Ajiake, Seth Benson

Ajiake and Benson are intriguing young linebackers who could both end up on the practice squad.

Cornerback: 6

CB1: Pat Surtain, Ja’Quan McMillian

Slot: K’Waun Williams, Essang Bassey

CB2: Damarri Mathis, Riley Moss

Cut: Art Green, Tremon Smith, Faion Hicks, Delonte Hood, Fabian Moreau, Devon Key

McMillian had an excellent summer and Bassey grabbed three interceptions in preseason. Green should be a practice squad target.

Safety: 5

FS: Justin Simmons, P.J. Locke

SS: Caden Sterns, Kareem Jackson, Delarrin Turner-Yell

Cut: JL Skinner

If the Broncos think he can clear waivers, Skinner might begin his first season on the practice squad while Turner-Yell makes it as a special teams player.

Special teams: 3

K: Wil Lutz (predicted acquisition)

P: Riley Dixon

LS: Mitchell Fraboni

Cut: Brett Maher

Based on the way Sean Payton has talked about the kicker position this offseason, our guess is that Denver’s Week 1 kicker will be acquired in the coming days.

