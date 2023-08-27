Final 53-man projection for Jets following preseason finale

The long preseason for the Jets is finally over and now it’s time to get ready for the regular season. One big checklist item still looks large and that’s the cutdown to 53 players this week. So this will be one final guess at which 53 players will make the initial roster — the key word being initial since roster moves will still be made afterward via the waiver wire.

Things obviously changed up a bit this week with Corey Davis stepping away from football. That should mean a player who was on the bubble and perhaps on the outside looking in could now find himself on the right side of the bubble.

So here we go, here’s our shot at the 53-man roster for the Jets with the preseason in the books.

Quarterback

Running Back

Wide Receiver

Tight End

Out: Zack Kuntz, E.J. Jenkins

Kuntz is still very raw and an older rookie, so he should make it back to the practice squad but hasn’t shown enough to make the 53. Initially, the thought was three tight ends, but spots opened up and the Jets love Yeboah as a tight end and in special teams, so they may very well keep four tight ends again.

Offensive Line

Injured Reserve: Carter Warren

Out: Adam Pankey, Brent Laing, Trystan Colon, Chris Glaser, Grant Hermanns, Greg Senat

The top nine look set, especially now that Becton has locked up the starting right tackle position. The Jets should have depth and will pray the injury bug doesn’t ruin them again like it did last season.

Keep an eye on Warren. Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic made an interesting point that the Jets could keep Warren on the initial 53 and then place him on injured reserve. The Jets will debate if they feel Warren can help this season or if they’ll need to rely on him as a depth piece. Placing him on injured reserve before the initial 53 would end his season, essentially redshirting him for the year.

Defensive Line

Out: Marquiss Spencer, Tanzel Smart, Pita Taumoepenu, Bruce Hector, Jalyn Holmes, Deslin Alexandre

These ten have felt like locks for weeks now and the practice squad could have even more depth with a few of the guys left out. Hector had two sacks against the Giants.

Linebacker

Out: Nick Vigil, Sam Eguavoen, Chazz Surratt, Caleb Johnson, Claudin Cherelus

Surratt could sneak in as the 5th linebacker but injuries hampered his progress after the Hall of Fame Game. He should at least make the practice squad. Same with guys like Johnson and Cherelus.

Cornerback

Safety

Physically Unable to Perform: Jarrick Bernard-Converse

Out: Marquis Waters

This is another interesting spot. Whitehead and Adams are starters and Davis is a key piece to special teams. Could Amos be a surprise cut like Jason Pinnock was last season? Dean could be one of the beneficiaries of Corey Davis retiring and the Jets likely placing Bernard-Converse on the Reserve/PUP list to start the season. Dean did all he could to earn a roster spot.

Specialists

Nothing cute here. Has been and will be these three, end of story.

