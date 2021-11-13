Final 49ers-Rams injury reports before key Week 10 NFC West game

Final 49ers-Rams injury reports before key NFC West clash originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

JaMycal Hasty, who has served as the 49ers' backup running back for most of the season, will not be available for the team's key NFC West matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Hasty was one of five 49ers players ruled out of the game Monday night on the team's official injury report on Saturday. He did not practice this week due to an ankle injury.

The 49ers will also be without No. 3 receiver, Mohamed Sanu (knee), defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (calf), cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (ankle) and safety Tavon Wilson (foot).

The 49ers hope Jimmie Ward will be available to return to the starting lineup. Ward is listed as questionable with a quadriceps injury that kept him out of the team's Week 9 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

And with Hasty out and starter Elijah Mitchell continuing to be limited with a ribs injury, that could open the door for Jeff Wilson Jr. to see his first action of the season. Mitchell was not listed on the 49ers' status report, an indication that he will play against the Rams.

"I expect Jeff to get some carries and you never go into it saying it'll be 50-50," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said this week. "Elijah's our starter right now, he's earned that. You open the game up with him, but they both can do some things. And Jeff also can help on third down, which he's always done in the past.

"But we also know Jeff can run the ball well, too.”

Mitchell leads the 49ers with 469 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 89 carries for an impressive 5.3-yards per attempt. He is on pace to become the fifth different leading rusher in each of Shanahan's five seasons as head coach.

Story continues

Wilson has not appeared in a game this season after sustaining a freak knee injury during the offseason. He underwent surgery to repair torn meniscus cartilage. Wilson led the 49ers in 2020 with 600 yards and seven touchdowns on 126 carries for a 4.8-yard average.

For the Rams, wide receiver Robert Woods, who sustained a torn ACL in practice Friday, was ruled out. Newly acquired edge rusher Von Miller is questionable with an ankle injury.

49ers injury report

Out: RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle), DL Maurice Hurst (calf), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (ankle), WR Mohamed Sanu (knee), S Tavon Wilson (foot)

Questionable: DL Arden Key (oblique), CB Josh Norman (rib), DB Jimmie Ward (quadricep)

Rams injury report

Out: WR Robert Woods (knee)

Questionable: C Brian Allen (elbow), CB Donte Deayon (thigh), LB Von Miller (ankle), WR Ben Skowronek (thigh), CB Darious Williams (ankle)

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast