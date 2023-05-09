Final 3 positions of need for Auburn football as summer approaches

AUBURN — Auburn football's roster overhaul is nearly complete.

The latest addition to the Tigers came Monday evening, as former Tulsa offensive lineman Jaden Muskrat committed to Auburn and reunited with Philip Montgomery, who coached the Golden Hurricane for the last eight seasons before getting fired and then hired to be Freeze's first offensive coordinator at Auburn.

Muskrat is the fourth transfer to commit to the Tigers in May, joining wide receiver Caleb Burton (Ohio State), pass rusher Jalen McLeod (Appalachian State) and quarterback Payton Thorne (Michigan State). Since Freeze was hired in November, Auburn has added 15 players from the transfer portal, with the majority of those newcomers poised to play significant roles in 2023.

With the summer approaching and limited roster spots remaining, here are the last few positions of need Freeze should address ahead of his first season at Auburn.

Wide receiver

The Tigers landed a commitment from Burton on Saturday, but that doesn't mean they should be satisfied with their current crop of receivers.

Burton, who was rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 132 player in the Class of 2022, comes to Auburn after not seeing the field in Year 1 with the Buckeyes. He still has all four years of eligibility remaining, and his addition may prove to be one that's more beneficial in the long run than in the short term.

But Auburn also needs immediate impact. The Tigers lost Tar'Varish Dawson and Landen King to the portal in April, and that was after Freeze identified the position in March as one of top the groups that "just have a long way to go." Giving the starting QB − whether it be Thorne, incumbent Robby Ashford or Holden Geriner − more pieces should be Auburn's top priority.

Defensive end

Auburn didn't lose many impactful players to the portal after spring practices, but the biggest departure was defensive lineman Jeffrey M'ba, who joined first-year coach Ryan Walters at Purdue.

M'ba, though he may not have started, was primed to be a key piece in the defensive line rotation. The Tigers have three positions on the line in defensive coordinator Ron Roberts' system: defensive end, defensive tackle and nose tackle. M'ba was practicing as a defensive end, where Marcus Harris started at A-Day.

With M'ba gone, Auburn could use a serviceable backup at the position to spell Harris and provide depth in the event he goes down with an injury.

Linebacker

Speaking to reporters April 4, linebackers coach Josh Aldridge explained how he wants about five LBs to receive meaningful time on the field in 2023. The top two players at the position would see about 45 snaps per game, the following duo would get about 25-30 and the last piece would receive roughly 10-15 plays.

Wesley Steiner and Ole Miss transfer Austin Keys left spring practice in the best position to be starters, with Cam Riley and Robert Woodyard Jr. primarily backing them up. Auburn has other linebackers on the roster, like Eugene Asante and LSU transfer DeMario Tolan, but bringing in another player to compete for that last spot in the rotation couldn't hurt.

