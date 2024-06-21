Final 2024 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball Super 25 rankings: Cubs earn 2nd straight national title

The Loyola Cubs (Los Angeles, Calif.) go back to back on the volleyball court, taking the top spot in the final USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25 of the 2024 season.

Congrats to all the teams that appeared in the rankings this year, and a Standing-O to the Cubs team.

1. Loyola High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 32-1-1

2. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 39-2

3. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 37-5

4. Torrey Pines High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 31-4

5. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 38-4

6. Corona Del Mar High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 24-8

7. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 28-7

8. Brophy College Preparatory (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Region: West | Record: 42-3-2

9. Shaler High School (Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 40-2-2

10. Newport Harbor High School (Newport Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 27-9

11. Old Bridge High School (N.J.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 32-0

12. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Region: West | Record: 37-6-1

13. St. Xavier High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Region: Midwest | Record: 27-1

14. Winter Park High School (Fla.)

Region: South | Record: 30-0 | PR: 15

15. York High School (Elmhurst, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 37-5

16. Lake Howell High School (Winter Park, Fla.)

Region: South | Record: 30-2

17. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 22-8

18. Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 38-4

19. Kamehameha High School (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Region: West | Record: 24-13-2

20. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 30-2

21. Punahou High School (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Region: West | Record: 23-3

22. Palo Verde High School (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Region: West | Record: 30-7

23. Olentangy Liberty High School (Powell, Ohio)

Region: Midwest | Record: 25-2

24. Clovis High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 31-5 |

25. Meadville High School (Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 26-1-2

Related:

Final 2024 regional rankings

National scoreboard from ScoreStream

Live Stream High School Sports on the NFHS Network

Story originally appeared on High School Sports