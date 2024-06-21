Advertisement

Final 2024 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball Super 25 rankings: Cubs earn 2nd straight national title

usa today hss staff and avca
·2 min read

The Loyola Cubs (Los Angeles, Calif.) go back to back on the volleyball court, taking the top spot in the final USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25 of the 2024 season.

Congrats to all the teams that appeared in the rankings this year, and a Standing-O to the Cubs team. 

1. Loyola High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 32-1-1

2. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 39-2

3. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 37-5

4. Torrey Pines High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 31-4

5. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 38-4

6. Corona Del Mar High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 24-8

7. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 28-7

8. Brophy College Preparatory (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Region: West | Record: 42-3-2

9. Shaler High School (Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 40-2-2

10. Newport Harbor High School (Newport Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 27-9

11. Old Bridge High School (N.J.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 32-0

12. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Region: West | Record: 37-6-1

13. St. Xavier High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Region: Midwest | Record: 27-1

14. Winter Park High School (Fla.)

Region: South | Record: 30-0 | PR: 15

15. York High School (Elmhurst, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 37-5

16. Lake Howell High School (Winter Park, Fla.)

Region: South | Record: 30-2

17. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 22-8

18. Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 38-4

19. Kamehameha High School (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Region: West | Record: 24-13-2

20. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 30-2

21. Punahou High School (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Region: West | Record: 23-3

22. Palo Verde High School (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Region: West | Record: 30-7

23. Olentangy Liberty High School (Powell, Ohio)

Region: Midwest | Record: 25-2

24. Clovis High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 31-5 |

25. Meadville High School (Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 26-1-2

Related:

Final 2024 regional rankings

National scoreboard from ScoreStream

Live Stream High School Sports on the NFHS Network

Story originally appeared on High School Sports