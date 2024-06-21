Final 2024 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball Super 25 rankings: Cubs earn 2nd straight national title
The Loyola Cubs (Los Angeles, Calif.) go back to back on the volleyball court, taking the top spot in the final USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25 of the 2024 season.
Congrats to all the teams that appeared in the rankings this year, and a Standing-O to the Cubs team.
1. Loyola High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 32-1-1
2. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 39-2
3. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 37-5
4. Torrey Pines High School (Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 31-4
5. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 38-4
6. Corona Del Mar High School (Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 24-8
7. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 28-7
8. Brophy College Preparatory (Phoenix, Ariz.)
Region: West | Record: 42-3-2
9. Shaler High School (Pa.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 40-2-2
10. Newport Harbor High School (Newport Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 27-9
11. Old Bridge High School (N.J.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 32-0
12. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Phoenix, Ariz.)
Region: West | Record: 37-6-1
13. St. Xavier High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Region: Midwest | Record: 27-1
14. Winter Park High School (Fla.)
Region: South | Record: 30-0 | PR: 15
15. York High School (Elmhurst, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 37-5
16. Lake Howell High School (Winter Park, Fla.)
Region: South | Record: 30-2
17. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 22-8
18. Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 38-4
19. Kamehameha High School (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Region: West | Record: 24-13-2
20. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 30-2
21. Punahou High School (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Region: West | Record: 23-3
22. Palo Verde High School (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Region: West | Record: 30-7
23. Olentangy Liberty High School (Powell, Ohio)
Region: Midwest | Record: 25-2
24. Clovis High School (Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 31-5 |
25. Meadville High School (Pa.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 26-1-2
