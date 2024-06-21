Advertisement

Final 2024 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball regional rankings

usa today hss staff and avca
·3 min read

Here are the final USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional volleyball rankings for the 2024 season.

Related: Cubs earn second straight USA TODAY Sports/AVCA Super 25 national title

West Region: 

1. Loyola High School (Calif.)

Record: 32-1-1

2. Mira Costa High School (Calif.)

Record: 37-5

3. Torrey Pines High School (Calif.)

Record: 31-4

4. Corona Del Mar High School (Calif.)

Record: 24-8

5. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)

Record: 28-7

6. Brophy College Preparatory (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Record: 42-3-2

7. Newport Harbor (Newport Beach, Calif.)

Record: 27-9

8. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Ariz.)

Record: 37-6-1

9. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.)

Record: 22-8

10. Kamehameha High School (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 24-13-2

11. Punahou High School (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 23-3

12. Palo Verde High School (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 30-7

13. Clovis High School (Calif.)

Record: 31-5

14. Redondo Union High School (Calif.)

Record: 32-8

15. Maple Mountain (Spanish Fork, Utah)

Record: 25-2

Midwest Region:

1. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)

Record: 39-2

2. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)

Record: 38-4

3. St. Xavier High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Record: 27-1

4. York High School (Elmhurst, Ill.)

Record: 37-5

5. Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.)

Record: 38-4

6. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)

Record: 30-2

7. Olentangy Liberty High School (Powell, Ohio)

Record: 25-2

8. Lyons Township High School (LaGrange, Ill.)

Record: 34-6

9. Roncalli High School (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Record: 33-5

10. Lincoln-Way West High School (New Lenox Ill.)

Record: 32-8

11. Lockport High School (Ill.)

Record: 32-6

12. Glenbrook South High School (Glenview, Ill.)

Record: 32-7

13. Lowell High School (Mich.)

Record: 39-2

14. Hudsonville High School (Mich.)

Record: 33-4

15. Cathedral High School (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Record: 28-4

Northeast Region:

1. Shaler High School (Pa.)

Record: 40-2-2

2. Old Bridge High School (N.J.)

Record: 32-0

3. Meadville High School (Pa.)

Record: 26-1-2

4. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.)

Record: 27-9

5. Manheim Central High School (Pa.)

Record: 20-2

6. Exeter High School (Reading, Pa.)

Record: 26-2

7. Cherry Hill West High School (N.J.)

Record: 25-2

8. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (N.J.)

Record: 30-2

9. Simsbury High School (Conn.)

Record: 24-0

10. Newton North High School (Mass.)

Record: 23-3

South Region: 

1. Winter Park High School (Fla.)

Record: 30-0

2. Lake Howell High School (Winter Park, Fla.)

Record: 30-2

3. Timber Creek High School (Orlando, Fla.)

Record: 24-6

4. Southwest Miami High School (Fla.)

Record: 24-8

5. Miami Senior High School (Fla.)

Record: 29-2

6. Marvin Ridge High School (Waxhaw, N.C.)

Record: 26-0

7. Allatoona High School (Acworth, Ga.)

Record: 19-0-1

8. West Forsyth High School (Clemmons, N.C.)

Record: 21-2

9. Freedom High School (Orlando, Fla.)

Record: 23-6

10. Loganville High School (Ga.)

Record: 28-5

National scoreboard from ScoreStream

Live Stream High School Sports on the NFHS Network

Story originally appeared on High School Sports